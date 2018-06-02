Rafael Nadal Beats Richard Gasquet in 3rd Round of 2018 French Open

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal cruised to a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) over Richard Gasquet to reach the fourth round of the 2018 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Nadal, a 10-time winner of the French Open and the event's defending champion, moved his ATP World Tour winning streak against Gasquet to 16 matches with Saturday's triumph. He's now won 34 consecutive sets in the season's second major tournament.

He'll face Maximilian Marterer, who has already achieved his deepest Grand Slam run, in Round 4.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.