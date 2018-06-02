Rafael Nadal Beats Richard Gasquet in 3rd Round of 2018 French Open

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point as he plays France's Richard Gasquet during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal cruised to a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-2, 6-2) over Richard Gasquet to reach the fourth round of the 2018 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Nadal, a 10-time winner of the French Open and the event's defending champion, moved his ATP World Tour winning streak against Gasquet to 16 matches with Saturday's triumph. He's now won 34 consecutive sets in the season's second major tournament.

He'll face Maximilian Marterer, who has already achieved his deepest Grand Slam run, in Round 4.

                 

