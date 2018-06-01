North America 2026 World Cup Bid Outscores 'High Risk' Morocco Proposal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

FILE - In this Saturday March 17, 2018 file photo, a giant screen display the logo of Morocco 2026 inside of the reception before a press conference to promote Morocco's bib for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Casablanca, Morocco. The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has outscored Morocco following inspections with FIFA labeling the North African proposal
Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

As North America looks to win the bid to host the 2026 World Cup, it may have received a big boost Friday in the form of FIFA's inspection evaluation report.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the joint North American bid by the United States, Mexico and Canada easily outscored Morocco, whose proposal was deemed to be a "high risk."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dembele with the Sweetest Finish (France 3-1 Italy) 🎥

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Dembele with the Sweetest Finish (France 3-1 Italy) 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Hot Takes: France's Attacking Decisions Getting Tougher

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Hot Takes: France's Attacking Decisions Getting Tougher

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    North America 2026 Bid Outscores 'High Risk' Morocco

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    North America 2026 Bid Outscores 'High Risk' Morocco

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Morocco 2026 World Cup Bid Passes Evaluation

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Morocco 2026 World Cup Bid Passes Evaluation

    AFP
    via World Soccer Talk