2018 NBA Draft: List of Players Who Withdrew Names Released

The NBA released the full list of early entrants who withdrew their names from next month's draft on Friday.

Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Indiana's Juwan Morgan, Syracuse's Tyus Battle and UCLA's Jaylen Hands headlined the list of possible draftees who opted to return to college:

None of those decisions came as particularly big surprises.

What was noteworthy, however, were the moves made by former Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo and Maryland guard Kevin Huerter.

While both players were considered to be on the fence when they declared their intention to test the predraft waters, they caught the attention of scouts and executives at last month's combine in Chicago and solidified their statuses as first-round talents.

"This was pretty tough," Huerter said, per ESPN news services. "Everything happened pretty fast. When I declared, I didn't really expect to be leaving. This was a pretty tough decision, and when things started happening, there came a time when I actually had to start really thinking about things."

DiVincenzo, meanwhile, opted to keep his name in the draft pool after erupting for 31 points in the national title game and testing off the charts athletically in Chicago. Specifically, DiVincenzo logged the top max vertical leap among all players with a mark of 42 inches.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected DiVincenzo and Huerter to come off the board at No. 16 and No. 20 overall, respectively, in his latest mock draft.