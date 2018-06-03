2018 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Top Prospects' Stock Watch and 1st-Round Predictions

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the 2018 NBA draft, front offices will narrow down their favorites among the incoming class as team scouts dissect prospects. As a result, you will notice certain players rise and fall before decision day June 21.

The NBA Draft Combine provided a measuring stick for underclassmen who sat on the fence about staying draft-eligible. Several potential late first-round picks and early second-rounders returned to school. For some, the workouts in Chicago served as a pre-draft stock springboard in the evaluation process.

Looking through the latest reports, a top prospect who's been discussed as a potential No. 1 pick could fall outside the top three. Another player has gained traction among multiple lottery clubs. Should we expect a surprising shakeup at the top of the selection order?

2018 NBA Mock Draft 1st-Round Projections

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Real Madrid

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Villanova

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. New York Knicks: Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers): Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

11. Charlotte Hornets: Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit): Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia and Herzegovina

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG/PG, Kentucky

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

18. San Antonio Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota): Khyri Thomas, PG/SG, Creighton

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

21. Utah Jazz: Moritz Wagner, F/C, Michigan

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans): Mitchell Robinson, C, N/A

23. Indiana Pacers: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

24. Portland Trailblazers: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland): Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

27. Boston Celtics: Jerome Robinson, PG, Boston College

28. Golden State Warriors: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto): Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston): Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

Stock Down: Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Real Madrid

Since the pingpong balls fell in the Phoenix Suns favor, many people have wondered whether they will go with Arizona's DeAndre Ayton or Luka Doncic. ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony has a sense the reigning Euroleague MVP could drop outside the top three if he doesn't come off the board as the No. 1 pick:

"I'm not ready to say he is certain to drop outside of the top three, but I do think that if the draft were tonight, I wouldn't have him in that range. ...

The fact that Sacramento (No. 2), Atlanta (No. 3) and Memphis (No. 4) all declined to send a single person from the U.S. to watch the Euroleague Final Four tells me something about their interest level."

The Suns haven't tipped their hand as to where they are leaning at No. 1, but it's a different narrative for the Real Madrid product. His potential fall could encourage teams to move up to acquire him unless the hype around his transition to the NBA has been grossly overstated.

It's difficult to image Doncic falling past the Grizzlies at No. 4 with a need in their backcourt next to Mike Conley, who is coming off heel surgery. Nonetheless, it's a storyline to follow since the Slovenian still has to decide whether he will officially join the 2018 draft class.

Stock Up: Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Villanova

Villanova product Mikal Bridges isn't a top-five prospect, but he's becoming a popular target among lottery teams. According to Sporting News reporter Sean Deveney, the Memphis Grizzlies may jumble the draft order with a trade and have an interest in the sharpshooting wing player:

"With that reality settling in, the buzz around this week's predraft combine here is that the Grizzlies are ripe for a move out of the No. 4 spot. The preference would be to move into the top two and take Ayton or Doncic, but it's a longshot that Phoenix (No. 1) or Sacramento (No. 2) would be willing to deal out of their spots.

That means Memphis will look to move down, likely with a wing — small forwards Mikal Bridges or Miles Bridges, most likely — in mind."

Pending the accuracy of Deveney's report, the Grizzlies seem locked on upgrading their wing spots. Bridges would provide perimeter scoring in Memphis with the ability to guard multiple positions.

Nonetheless, he's also wanted elsewhere, per ESPN.com reporter Ian Begley. "Many in the [New York Knicks] organization remain high on Villanova wing Mikal Bridges, per sources."

Bridges has been linked to the New York Knicks for months. It's confirmation the Villanova product isn't likely to slip below the top 10. Either the Grizzlies will trade back a few spots for him or the Knickerbockers take the 6'7", 210-pound swingman at No. 9.

Stock Up: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

Kevin Huerter finished his sophomore year at Maryland averaging 14.8 points and five rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field, listing second on the team in scoring and assists (3.4) per game. The 6'6", 194-pound guard further elevated his stock in Chicago, per Washington Post reporter Jesse Dougherty:

"Going into the NBA combine earlier this month in Chicago, multiple NBA scouts believed that [Bruno] Fernando was close to leaving Maryland and Huerter would return to school. But Huerter impressed with his jump shot, despite a torn ligament in his shooting hand, and also scrimmaged well on the combine's first day, and his stock quickly rose."

Huerter posted a thank you to the Maryland community Wednesday via his Instagram account, which confirmed his intent to hire an agent and stay in the draft pool.

At the very least, the Maryland product could carve out an early role as a wing shooter who possesses the awareness to make the right pass when defenders crowd his space. Huerter's size also gives him a chance to disrupt scorers with his length on defense.