JR Smith Set Twitter a Blaze After Wild Gaffe in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 1, 2018

  1. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  2. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  3. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  4. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  5. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  6. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  7. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  8. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  9. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  10. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  11. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  12. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  13. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  14. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  15. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  16. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  17. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  18. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  19. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  20. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

Right Arrow Icon

JR Smith set Twitter on fire after a late-game error cost the Cleveland Cavaliers a chance to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals. How did NBA players react to Smith's gaffe? Watch above to see the best comments around the shooting guard's blunder.

    

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Pistons Interviewing U-M's Beilein for HC Vacancy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pistons Interviewing U-M's Beilein for HC Vacancy

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Love Won't Be Suspended for Leaving Bench

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Love Won't Be Suspended for Leaving Bench

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Love Defends Leaving Cavs' Bench

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Love Defends Leaving Cavs' Bench

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Left Wondering 'WTF Just Happened?!'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs Left Wondering 'WTF Just Happened?!'

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report