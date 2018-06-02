Golden Knights vs. Capitals: Game 3 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals did what they had to in winning Game 2 and tying the Stanley Cup Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Caps got the win they needed in Las Vegas, and if they can win three games on home ice, they will earn the first Stanley Cup in team history.

However, even though the Capitals rode the hot goaltending of Braden Holtby and got a key goal from leader Alex Ovechkin, winning at home against the resilient expansion team will not be easy. The Golden Knights have a 6-2 road record in the postseason, and they have an overall 13-4 record in the playoffs.

Still, the Caps should get a jump from playing in front of their own fans. Their last game at home was a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. That allowed the Caps to tie the series, and they punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final when they beat the Lightning in Tampa in Game 7.

Despite that Game 6 victory, the Caps have not dominated at home in the postseason, with their 4-5 record indicating that they are quite vulnerable. However, the team has confidence as it returns to familiar territory to host a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time since 1997.

"I love playing at home," Capitals center Lars Eller said, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com. "There's no reason we can't play our best game tomorrow night."

Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Schedule

When: Saturday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Television: NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Stream: Hulu, NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Updated Odds for Game 3

Vegas: +111 (bet $100 to win $111)

Washington: -123 (bet $123 to win $100)

Odds according to OddsShark.com



The Caps are hoping for the return of Evgeny Kuznetsov, who left Game 2 in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Kuznetsov skated at an optional practice Friday, and while head coach Barry Trotz said Kuzetsov's playing status would be decided at game time, Ovechkin was far more definitive.

"I'm sure he's going to be fine," Ovechkin said, per Rosen.

Kuznetsov is Washington's leading playoff scorer with 25 points in 21 games, one more than Ovechkin. Kuznetsov has scored 11 goals and added 14 assists, and nine of those points have come on Washington's potent power play.

The Golden Knights have been depending on the goaltending of Marc-Andre Fleury and scoring the first goal in most games. That formula did not work in Game 2, as the Capitals overcame a 1-0 deficit to register a 3-2 victory.

Vegas does not seem to be worried about suffering the loss in Game 2. They are 3-0 following losses in this year's postseason, and forward David Perron said the team must do a better job of holding on to the puck against Washington.

"We just gotta make sure we don't turn those pucks over," Perron said, per Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Whether it's going with speed or chipping everything in—really put pressure on their defensemen a little bit more. If we do chip it in, we have to make sure we have at least one guy going on the puck with full speed."