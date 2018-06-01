French Open 2018 Results: Novak Djokovic Wins, Elina Svitolina Upset on Friday

Mike Frey/Getty Images

Elina Svitolina was a surprise elimination at the 2018 French Open on Friday, as she was upset by Mihaela Buzarnescu in straight sets in Round 3.

The fourth seed had been in fine form ahead of the competition and was expected to make a deep run into the tournament. In the end, the Romanian was a comfortable winner, meaning Svitolina's wait for a first Grand Slam title goes on.

Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, is on course for a second in succession, as the second seed steamrolled Pauline Parmentier.

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic eventually got past Roberto Bautista Agut in their match, while No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev fought back from the brink against Damir Dzumhur to progress. Grigor Dimitrov had a day to forget, though, as the fourth seed was dumped out in straight sets by Fernando Verdasco.

Read on for the key results from Paris on Friday and a recap of the best moments on a memorable day in the competition.

Selected Friday Results

Men's Singles

(2) Alexander Zverev def. (26) Damir Dzumhur, 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6 (3) 7-5

(30) Fernando Verdasco def. (4) Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-4

(7) Dominic Thiem def. Matteo Berrettini, 6-2 2-6 6-4 6-4

(20) Novak Djokovic def. Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4 6-7 (6) 7-6 (4) 6-2

(19) Kei Nishikori def. Gilles Simon: 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Women's Singles

(2) Caroline Wozniacki def. Pauline Parmentier, 6-0 6-3

(31) Mihaela Buzarnescu def. (4) Elina Svitolina, 6-3 7-5

(13) Madison Keys def. Naomi Osaka, 6-1 7-6 (7)

(14) Daria Kasatkina def. Maria Sakkari, 6-1 1-6 6-3

Svitolina Shocked on Friday

After performing to such a high standard at the Italian Open, including a dominant showing against Simona Halep in the final, so many were expecting Svitolina to go far in the French capital this week.

The Ukrainian, who is still yet to get beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, will be so disappointed by how her chances were ended, as she was a long way below her best in the loss to Buzarnescu.

As noted by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, in that quarter of the draw there is a chance for a surprise name to go far:

Wozniacki had no such problems as she barged past home hope Parmentier. The Dane is playing with a renewed sense of confidence on the big occasion following her triumph at the Australian Open and was so dominant in the first set here.

Elsewhere, Zverev is somehow into the second week after saving a match point against Dzumhur and eventually progressing in five sets.

The German appeared to be in total control before complacency kicked in, losing the next two sets and allowing the third to go to a tiebreak. However, he was able to regroup, dig in when it mattered and snatch this one at the end of the fifth.

As relayed by Stuart Fraser of the Times, the German has tended to struggle against better players in the Grand Slam events:

The same could not be said about 12-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, who appears to be bubbling up nicely ahead of the second week.

Bautista Agut provided the 20th seed with a major test in their match and at times there was little to chose between the two men. However, Djokovic was outstanding on the clutch points and by the time the fourth set came around, he'd ground down his opponent in trademark style.

Having been solemn on the court at times as of late, the Serbian appears to be enjoying himself in Paris this year:

Later in the day, seventh seed Thiem shook off a disappointing second set to eventually overcome Berrettini. The win for the Austrian set up what's likely to be a thrilling Round 4 showdown with Kei Nishikori.