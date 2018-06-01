Novak Djokovic Beats Roberto Bautista Agut in 2018 French Open

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic battled into the fourth round of the 2018 French Open on Friday, overcoming Roberto Bautista Agut in a fascinating match.

The 2016 champion eventually prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2 in an absorbing contest that saw both men play some exceptional tennis. At times Djokovic, who is seeded down in 20th at this tournament, appeared back to his best.

Next up at Roland Garros for the 12-time Grand Slam champion is Fernando Verdasco, who produced a brilliant performance on Friday to knock out fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov. He'll be the third Spaniard in succession Djokovic has played in Paris.

Having got through both of his matches so far without playing at his peak, Djokovic would've been aware he needed to raise his game against a talented opponent in Bautista Agut, seeded 13th.

XIN LI/Getty Images

In the opening set there were signs of extra intensity from the Serbian, although his opponent stood up to the initial barrage. Late on, having served to move 5-4 in front, Djokovic did take command and took the second of two break and set points.

Metro's George Bellshaw was impressed by the manner in which the 20th seed took the opener:

Bautista Agut found it hard to get going at the start of the second stanza and lost an early break to go 2-0 down. However, he was able to show his class on clay at this point, scrapping back to level at 4-4 and then saving two set points at 5-6 down.

XIN LI/Getty Images

It meant a tiebreak was needed to decide it and after a bright start, Bautista Agut let two set points of his own slip by. After Djokovic netted a routine forehand to give his opponent another, the Spaniard snapped it up.

As we can see courtesy of Eurosport UK, after the mistake he made Djokovic took out his frustration on his racket:

There was a lull in proceedings at the start of the third stanza, as four of the first five games went against serve.

Djokovic then found himself at 5-3 down and potentially with a set deficit incoming. However, he dug in and was able to break back, eventually forcing a tiebreak.

After toiling for much of the third, Djokovic showed his star quality late in the set and especially in the tiebreak when he was able to earn four set points thanks to a fortunate deflection off the net. In the end, he took the third of them to give Bautista Agut a mountain to climb.

The former champion suddenly appeared to be enjoying himself a lot more out on court too:

With blood now in the water, Djokovic showed his ruthlessness. After holding in the first game he was all over Bautista Agut on his serve in the next to break; a consolidation of it put the Serbian 3-0 up and in total control of this one.

Bautista Agut was demoralised at this juncture having put so much into the third set and lost. With that in mind it was little surprise to see the final set get away from him, as Djokovic raced into Round 4 with a swagger.

Djokovic may not have been at his best so far at Roland Garros, but Friday was the most surefire sign yet that his form is going in the right direction as we edge closer to the second week.