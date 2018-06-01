Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The World Series champion Houston Astros (36-22) will look to continue their recent dominance of the Boston Red Sox (39-18) on Friday, when they host them as small home favorites in the second meeting of a four-game set.

The Astros have won five of their past six meetings with the Red Sox, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, including last year's American League Division Series matchup and Thursday's 4-2 victory in the series opener.

Why the Red Sox Can Pay on the MLB Lines

Boston has its ace going to the mound in Chris Sale (5-2, 2.76 ERA), which is a good thing even though he is coming off his worst start of the year. Sale surrendered a season-high six runs and five hits to the Atlanta Braves in a season-low 4.1 innings on Sunday, walking three batters and striking out eight in an eventual 7-1 loss.

While that was a poor performance by Sale's standards, he threw 91 pitches after topping triple digits in each of his previous four outings. Bettors can expect him to be fresh here.

Why the Astros Can Pay on the MLB Lines

Opposite Sale will be Houston's other AL Cy Young Award contender besides Justin Verlander: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.05). Unlike Sale, Cole pitched well last time out in a 10-9 road loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, allowing three runs and four hits in seven innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

It was Houston's bullpen that imploded after Cole left the game to lead to the loss, keeping him perfect away from home. Cole is just 1-1 in five home starts this year with a 2.41 ERA, but he has pitched outstanding at night, boasting a 3-1 mark and 1.69 ERA in seven outings under the lights.

Smart Betting Pick

The starting pitching matchup is nearly even, making it hard to pick one or the other in this spot, but the under wager is definitely worth a look here. The under has cashed in the past two games between these teams and appears due, with Sale and Cole both involved in high-scoring games in their most recent starts. Take the under to cash for the third time in a row.

MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 9-3 in its past 12 games.

The total has gone over in five of Boston's past six games.

Houston is 2-4 in its past six games.

