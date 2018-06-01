French Open 2018: Friday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Roland Garros

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev came through a near four-hour slugfest to beat Damir Dzumhur 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the third round of the 2018 French Open on Friday.

Fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov came to the end of the line at Roland Garros this year as he was beaten by Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

American Madison Keys advanced to the fourth round with a 6-1, 7-6 (7) defeat of No. 21 seed Naomi Osaka, who had her chances to force a deciding set.

See below for selected results from Friday's action at Roland Garros:

Men's Draw

(30) Fernando Verdasco bt. (4) Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-4

(2) Alexander Zverev bt. (26) Damir Dzumhur: 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5

(19) Kei Nishikori bt. Gilles Simon: 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Women's Draw

(13) Madison Keys bt. (21) Naomi Osaka: 6-1, 7-6 (7)

(14) Daria Kasatkina bt. Maria Sakkari: 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

For many, Zverev is about as realistic a challenger as there is to Rafael Nadal at this year's French Open.

However, he was given a serious examination by Dzumhur on Friday and only just came through.

The Bosnian's touch was phenomenal and saw him turn the match on its head after Zverev had hit 10 winners as he won the opening set.

The 21-year-old eventually won a tight, 69-minute fourth in a tiebreak to force a decider and looked to be heading for victory when he claimed an early break in the fifth.

However, Dzumhur would not go away and earned his own break to level 4-4 and then had a match point after edging ahead.

Zverev, though, saved match point and then hit some huge winners to set up his victory. He served out for one of the most significant wins of his career, per the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg:

Dimitrov was ousted in two hours and 21 minutes by veteran Verdasco, who has now reached the fourth round at Roland Garros seven times, although he has never gone further, per tennis commentator Jose Morgado:

The opening set was tight, but the 34-year-old eventually edged it in a tiebreak.

Dimitrov, 27, then never really looked like getting back into the match as he conceded two breaks while losing the second and was eventually beaten despite some decent tennis in the third.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Keys came out of the blocks rapidly against Osaka and wrapped up the first set with consummate ease, hitting 10 winners and piling huge pressure on the Japanese player's serve.

The second set was not so easy as Osaka finally turned up, improved her serving and started to find her groove.

However, Keys showed impressive resolve to produce her best when it mattered in the tiebreak and make it to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the second time.