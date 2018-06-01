French Open 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Friday's Draw

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Alexander Zverev staged a late comeback to beat Damir Dzumhur in a five-set showdown and book his place in the fourth round of the 2018 French Open on Friday, edging the final two sets to triumph 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Fernando Verdasco shocked fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets and will move on to face the victor between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut, who clash on Friday afternoon. Elsewhere, Kei Nishikori beat French native Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

The No. 4 seed was also shocked to a third-round departure in the women's competition as Elina Svitolina fell at the hands of Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, who picked up her third consecutive straight-sets win at Roland Garros.

She'll face Madison Keys, who beat Japanese star Naomi Osaka 6-1, 7-6 (7) to move on, with the American also yet to drop a set at this year's tournament.

Friday's Results

Men's Singles

(2) Alexander Zverev bt. (26) Damir Dzumhur: 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 (3), 7-5

(30) Fernando Verdasco bt. (4) Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-4

(19) Kei Nishikori bt. Gilles Simon: 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Women's Singles

(13) Madison Keys (21) Naomi Osaka: 6-1, 7-6 (7)

(31) Mihaela Buzarnescu bt. (4) Elina Svitolina: 6-3, 7-5

(26) Barbora Strycova bt. Katerina Siniakova: 6-2, 6-3

(14) Daria Kasatkina bt. Maria Sakkari: 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Yulia Putintseva bt. Qiang Wang: 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Replay Info (U.S.)

Replay: Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

UK Info

Replay: Eurosport 1, 9:35 p.m. BST

Live Stream: Eurosport Player app

Recap

If energy conservation was Zverev's plan at Roland Garros, he's going about it the wrong way after playing out his second successive five-set match in Paris, following his victory over Serb Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

After enjoying such a meteoric streak of form in 2018, it looked as though Dzumhur held the keys to his exit leading 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, but Zverev held his nerve and can now seal a piece of history, per Gracenote Olympic:

The tiebreak win to tie at two sets apiece in the fourth proved to be a turning point for Zverev, 21, who followed up by breaking Dzumhur in each of his opening two service games in the fifth.

The youngster has cut out a difficult path for himself but remains in contention in Paris and made sure to thank the crowd after such a memorable match, per Roland Garros' official Twitter account: “The crowd was unbelievable. Thanks to everyone for coming out. It’s the first time I’ve won on this court and in this way. So hopefully many more to come.”

Svitolina's exit provided the biggest shock of the earlier schedule as Buzarnescu quietly went about continuing her dominant run at Roland Garros, although the spotlight on her is now a lot brighter.

WTA Insider gave some context as to just what a surprise it was to see Ukrainina Svitolina leave the line-up so early after her 6-3, 7-5 defeat:



It was less unexpected to see Keys beat Osaka to a place in the fourth round, although few might have presumed she'd get off to such a fast-tempo start en route to her 6-1, 7-6 (7) victory.

Dimitrov's departure came against Verdasco, and the Bulgarian's career-long troubles on the clay of Roland Garros ensured, via Tennis TV:

Things don't get much easier for Verdasco regardless of his foe, with Djokovic and Bautista Agut each assured to pose stiff competition.