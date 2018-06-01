Gareth Bale Reportedly Set for Real Madrid Contract Extension Amid Man Utd Links

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to offer Gareth Bale a contract extension in an attempt to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, Manchester United are circling Bale, 28, revealed on Saturday he is frustrated at Real, but his representatives are now set to meet with the Spanish giants to discuss a new deal.

His contract still has four years left to run, but an extension would shut down any possibility the winger departs the club this summer.

Bale came off the bench and netted two goals as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.

In the wake of the clash, Bale made it clear to BT Sport he is unhappy with the lack of game time he was afforded in 2017-18:

Despite enjoying a relatively injury-free campaign, the Wales international started only 20 of Real's 38 games in La Liga, and just three of their 13 Champions League fixtures.

Since the victory over Liverpool, rumours have abounded that Bale could be set for the exit door at Real. United, meanwhile, have made signing him their "main objective" this summer, per Jones.

However, manager Zinedine Zidane's shock departure from Real on Thursday could thwart United's attempts to sign Bale, as it was the Frenchman who was keeping him on the bench, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

Whoever comes in to replace Zidane will surely offer Bale the chance to regain his first-team spot, especially after his Champions League final performance.