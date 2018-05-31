Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals Game 1 Sells Out at Oracle Arena

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant warms up before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2018 NBA playoffs with a 280-game sellout streak, and that streak appears to be intact as they open the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

ESPN's Darren Rovell initially reported that, as of 15 minutes before tipoff Thursday night, there were more than 400 tickets that had yet to be sold. The team later clarified to Rovell that the game will officially be considered a sellout, with "credit card fraud, late released league holds, ADA holds and obstructed view seats contribut[ing] to empties."

Oracle Arena has a capacity of 19,596 people.

Even if there were some unsold tickets at tipoff, the record books will show that Game 1 was a sellout—just like the 289 previous games Oracle had hosted.

Related

    Klay (Knee) Returns After 1st Quarter Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay (Knee) Returns After 1st Quarter Injury

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Get 🔥NBA Finals Gear

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Get 🔥NBA Finals Gear

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    NBA Finals Predictions 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Finals Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver: Facts Must Be Determined on Colangelo's Burner

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver: Facts Must Be Determined on Colangelo's Burner

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report