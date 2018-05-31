Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals Game 1 Sells Out at Oracle Arena

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2018 NBA playoffs with a 280-game sellout streak, and that streak appears to be intact as they open the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

ESPN's Darren Rovell initially reported that, as of 15 minutes before tipoff Thursday night, there were more than 400 tickets that had yet to be sold. The team later clarified to Rovell that the game will officially be considered a sellout, with "credit card fraud, late released league holds, ADA holds and obstructed view seats contribut[ing] to empties."

Oracle Arena has a capacity of 19,596 people.

Even if there were some unsold tickets at tipoff, the record books will show that Game 1 was a sellout—just like the 289 previous games Oracle had hosted.