Adam Silver Says NBA and NFL's National Anthem Situation Is 'Far Different'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

While the NBA requires players to stand for the national anthem in its official rules, commissioner Adam Silver believes the situation is far different from that of the NFL, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

Silver also noted there are no plans to change the current policy, per Bontemps.

The NFL recently adjusted its policy to require players to stand for the national anthem if they are on the field. Players are allowed to remain in the locker room if they choose.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

