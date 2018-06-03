Brazil vs. Croatia: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Brazil and Croatia will step up their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, when they meet in what should be a fascinating friendly at Anfield.

The Selecao are rated as one of the favourites for glory in the Russia tournament, having put together a fantastic run of form in qualifying under manager Tite. All eyes will be on the meeting on Merseyside to see if Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar makes his long-awaited return from injury.

Croatia are so often considered as dark horses in major competitions and there are numerous high-class players available to the managerial duo of Ante Cacic and Zlatko Dalic.

Although these friendlies will do little to replicate the intense atmosphere of the World Cup itself, a massive crowd is expected at Liverpool's home. Here are all the details on where to catch this one and a preview of the contest.

Date: Sunday, June 3

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: LFC TV (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

All Eyes on Brazil at Anfield

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

While it's anticipated that Neymar will be fit for Brazil's opening game at the World Cup, he's not played any competitive football since February. As a result, Selecao supporters may find themselves getting a little nervous as the tournament edges closer.

There are big doubts about whether or not he'll be involved here too. As noted by James Whaling of the Daily Mirror, on Thursday the world's most expensive player wasn't involved in training, meaning the chances of him starting in Liverpool are slim.

As relayed by journalist Jack Lang, according to GloboEsporte's Alexandre Lozetti Brazil lined up in a certain manner in training:

It means Roberto Firmino may not be involved from the off on home soil, but it does mean Philippe Coutinho will feature on his old stomping ground.

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in January and while he had a slow start to life at the Camp Nou, he finished the season in sensational form. Tite will be desperate to see the midfielder, who plays from the right flank for Brazil, take that momentum gathered into the World Cup.

WhoScored.com summed up just how good the former Liverpool man has been in the main throughout 2017-18:

While Croatia may not possess the firepower of their opponents on Sunday, they do have a midfield capable of matching any in world football.

Ivan Rakitic was an important part of Barcelona's double-winning team last season and Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid is another expert technician in the middle of the park. However, it's the latter's team-mate Luka Modric who really makes the Valtreni purr.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters in attendance may not be too keen to see the Los Blancos star again so soon, though, as the match is just eight days on from Modric's masterclass against the Reds in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Football journalist David Amoyal praised the manner of his display in the 3-1 win:

Brazil will also have to cope with some awkward Croatia attackers. Mario Mandzukic is so difficult to contain at the point of the attack, while Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic can offer penetration from out wide.

But the Selecao have been outstanding under Tite, blending cohesion, composure and plenty of flair in the final third. At times Brazil should light up Anfield and they'll keep spirits high ahead of their pursuit of a sixth world crown.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Croatia