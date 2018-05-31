Karthik Nemmani Wins 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee over Record Field

Karthik Nemmani Wins 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee over Record FieldJune 1, 2018
After battling through a record-setting field, Karthik Nemmani was the last one standing at the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
This year's competition featured 516 spellers from around the country, the most ever in the 91-year history of the event. Only 16 participants remained for Thursday night's final round in Washington, D.C.
In the end, it was Nemmani who took home the trophy and the $40,000 grand prize (and more). Naysa Modi came in second, taking home $30,000. Abhijay Kodali and Jashun Paluru each won $20,000 with a third-place finish.
As the Associated Press' Ben Nuckols noted, it didn't take long for the field continue to shrink. Six of the first 12 spellers of the night heard the dreaded bell. It would take some time, though, for the remaining contestants to slip up, but by the time round 12 concluded, there were just five spellers remaining.
It took until the 16th round for it to become a head-to-head battle for the title. Modi (12 years old, fourth Bee) and Nemmani (14 years old, first Bee) were the only ones to face the championship word list. Oddly enough, both finalists were from the Dallas area.
The one-on-one showdown did not last long, though. Modi misspelled the first word off the championship list, "bewusstseinslage." Nemmani ended things by correctly spelling both "haecceitas" and "koinonia" correctly.
Not a bad experience for the first time at the Bee.
Modi may have been hoping for another chance, but it was over the second her competitor heard the final word:
Pam Chvotkin, Storyteller @reddusfoximus
Karthik Nemmani, an #RSVBee entry this year, is your 2018 @ScrippsBee Champion! He spelled “koinonia” to win. Asked how he knew he had the chance to spell the word correctly and was going to win? “When I heard it.” Amazing, kid! 🐝📚🛎 #SpellingBee
The Scripps National Spelling Bee pointed out an interesting fact about the eighth-grader early on in the night:
NationalSpellingBee @ScrippsBee
It's no wonder Karthik Nemmani took up spelling. He loves playing individual sports because he (quote) "doesn't collaborate well." We agree — it's always good to know your strengths. #SpellingBee #Speller471 https://t.co/4b1olGvkBx
Well, Nemmani proved he didn't need teammates to win this tournament. He fared just fine on his own.
There was a feel-good moment earlier in the day for Kodali, as Liberty Elementary assistant principal Lori Sowers shared a video of his classmates watching him compete:
Lori Sowers @65loris65
Liberty 5th graders cheering on classmate Abhijay who is competing in the @ScrippsBee National. So proud! #ScrippsSpellingBee https://t.co/PZJ8sxHYqW
Perhaps the 11-year-old's shining moment came in Round 10, when he left Nuckols impressed:
Ben Nuckols @APBenNuckols
Youngest remaining speller, Abhijay Kodali, plows through "pseudepigrapha" like it's nothing. #spellingbee
Kodali would go on to make it to the 16th round. The fifth-grader made it further than he expected while making his first appearance in the tournament, as the Scripps National Spelling Bee revealed:
NationalSpellingBee @ScrippsBee
It's Abhijay Kodali's first time at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and although he's found himself in the Finals, he didn't expect to make it this far. We say keep doing you, Abhijay! You got this. #SpellingBee #Speller484 https://t.co/sVUX20APJA
When eighth-grader Sravanth Malla was knocked out on "cento," 1998 Scripps fourth-place finisher Amy Goldstein reminded everyone that it's not the long words that are the most challenging:
Malla, 14, was competing in his final Spelling Bee. After his mistake ended his run, the remaining finalists came over to comfort him:
Amy B Wang @amybwang
‘Cento’ takes out #speller315 Sravanth Malla of New York, who is delayed leaving the stage because of all the kids who have stood up to hug him. He is 14, and this is his last #spellingbee https://t.co/ZU1kNbNXUg
Hoping for a clutch championship performance, sneakerhead Shruthika Padhy channeled her inner Michael Jordan:
NationalSpellingBee @ScrippsBee
A big @Nike fan, last year Shruthika Padhy rocked a pair of Kyrie 3 shoes. This year she sports Jordan 1s. #SpellingBee #Speller290 https://t.co/pJEWkJ2yPh
She came up short, however, being eliminated in the ninth round after misspelling the word "paillasson."
A record-setting field made for an even tougher road to the trophy. But that didn't keep Nemmani from outlasting the pack to walk away as champion, in his first attempt no less.
Kids Are Making BANK Playing FIFA 💰