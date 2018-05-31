Jimbo Fisher Reportedly Has Yet to Sign 10-Year, $75M Texas A&M Contract

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies agreed to the richest deal ever for a college football coach, but Fisher apparently hasn't actually signed the 10-year, $75 million contract yet.

The Texas Tribune's Shannon Najmabadi reported Thursday that Fisher and Texas A&M are still finalizing the finer details of the deal. Fisher and the school have a memorandum of understanding in place that sees him paid the amount agreed to in the contract.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd spoke to a source at A&M who said there's "zero concern" about Fisher not technically being under contract.

Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward confirmed during SEC spring meetings on Wednesday that Fisher hasn't formally put his signature on his contract, along with the new assistants he brought on to fill out his staff, per the Dallas Morning News' Ben Baby.

"I'm sure they're all just about done," Woodward said. "If not, it's just a matter of internal procedures and getting the paperwork and the bureaucracy done."

Najmabadi explained one of the reasons for the delay stems from changes in the federal tax code. Most pressing would be a 21 percent excise tax on employees at nonprofit organizations, such as public universities, who earn more than $1 million.

Najmabadi spoke to attorney Robert Lattinville, who said Texas A&M could work around the new excise tax by having third-party vendors fund part of Fisher's contract.