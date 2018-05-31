Jimbo Fisher Reportedly Has Yet to Sign 10-Year, $75M Texas A&M Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team warm up before the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, in Charlotte, N.C. Texas A&M made arguably the most impressive coaching hire in the SEC when it lured Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher to College Station. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies agreed to the richest deal ever for a college football coach, but Fisher apparently hasn't actually signed the 10-year, $75 million contract yet. 

The Texas Tribune's Shannon Najmabadi reported Thursday that Fisher and Texas A&M are still finalizing the finer details of the deal. Fisher and the school have a memorandum of understanding in place that sees him paid the amount agreed to in the contract.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd spoke to a source at A&M who said there's "zero concern" about Fisher not technically being under contract.

Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward confirmed during SEC spring meetings on Wednesday that Fisher hasn't formally put his signature on his contract, along with the new assistants he brought on to fill out his staff, per the Dallas Morning News' Ben Baby.

"I'm sure they're all just about done," Woodward said. "If not, it's just a matter of internal procedures and getting the paperwork and the bureaucracy done."

Najmabadi explained one of the reasons for the delay stems from changes in the federal tax code. Most pressing would be a 21 percent excise tax on employees at nonprofit organizations, such as public universities, who earn more than $1 million.

Najmabadi spoke to attorney Robert Lattinville, who said Texas A&M could work around the new excise tax by having third-party vendors fund part of Fisher's contract.

Related

    Ranking the Top 50 Running Backs for 2018

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the Top 50 Running Backs for 2018

    AthlonSports.com
    via AthlonSports.com

    Texas, A&M ADs Express Optimism at Rivalry Renewal

    Texas A&M Football logo
    Texas A&M Football

    Texas, A&M ADs Express Optimism at Rivalry Renewal

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Ranking Teams' Chances of Being CFB's Next Dynasty

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking Teams' Chances of Being CFB's Next Dynasty

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Christian Kirk's Charges Dropped

    Texas A&M Football logo
    Texas A&M Football

    Christian Kirk's Charges Dropped

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report