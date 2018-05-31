Autopsy: Rasual Butler Had Multiple Substances in System at Time of Fatal Crash

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

An autopsy performed on former NBA player Rasual Butler showed he had alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and oxycodone in his system at the time of a January car crash that killed Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported the toxicology results on Butler showed a heart sample with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit (.118), while a leg sample was below it (.062). LaBelle, a passenger in the vehicle, had a BAC measured at .144.

Los Angeles Police Department officer Mike Lopez told Brittny Mejia of the L.A. Times the vehicle Butler was driving struck "a curb, three parking meters, a concrete wall and several other objects" and also "flipped twice" during the violent crash.

Butler played 13 NBA seasons across stints with eight teams after getting selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. He last played with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015-16 campaign.

He also appeared in the BIG3 basketball league during its inaugural 2017 season.

LaBelle was an R&B singer who appeared on the third season of American Idol.