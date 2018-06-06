Ranking Every NFL Division Entering 2018 Minicamp

8 of 8

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2017 record: 37-27

2017 playoff teams: 3 (Saints, Panthers, Falcons)

Division DVOA (ranking): 33.1% (1st)

Relative to the other seven divisions, the NFC South dominated the NFL in 2017. The only division to send three teams to the playoffs went 25-15 against the rest of the league while scoring a league-high (by a wide margin) 149 more points than it allowed.

The division winner New Orleans Saints had the best DVOA in the league, the third-place Carolina Panthers had by far the best DVOA among third-place finishers, and only Arizona was a better last-place team than the 5-11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It helped that, according to Football Outsiders, the division collectively had better injury luck than every other division, but that alone doesn't explain why the Saints, Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Buccaneers made up the best quartet in the league.

It starts under center. The quarterbacks in the AFC South and NFC North are all either well-established or have high potential, but no division has four starting quarterbacks on the level of the NFC South.

Carolina's Cam Newton was the 2015 MVP and is a potential Hall of Famer, Atlanta's Matt Ryan was the 2016 MVP and is a potential Hall of Famer, New Orleans' Drew Brees is coming off his 11th Pro Bowl season and is a Hall of Fame lock. All three have been to Super Bowls, and at least Newton and Ryan are still in their primes. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston isn't quite there as the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, but the 24-year-old is coming off the best statistical season of his career.

We know for sure that the Panthers and Falcons have Super Bowl potential, and the Saints continue to look like a clear-cut Super Bowl contender. Their 2017 rookie class was historically good and should be even better with Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara, Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore and standout first-round offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk all having a year under their belts in 2018.

That makes three teams that wouldn't just be satisfied with a division title, which makes the NFC South the league's most competitive division even before taking the Bucs into account. The reality is Tampa is the odd team out, but if Winston can take the next step in his fourth season, the Bucs have playoff-level talent. They went 9-7 just a year ago, Winston's arsenal is now loaded, and they've built up the defensive front.

It wouldn't be flabbergasting if any of these four teams wound up in the Super Bowl.