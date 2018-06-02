England vs. Nigeria: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

England and Nigeria step up their FIFA 2018 World Cup preparations as they meet in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The game will be the first for England since manager Gareth Southgate named his provisional 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia. Nigeria were in action on Monday and drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Both sets of players will be out to impress their managers as they aim to book their places in the final World Cup squads.

Here's a look at how you can watch the match.

Date: Saturday, June 2

Time: 5:15 p.m. BST/12:15 p.m. ET



TV Info: ITV 1 (UK), Fox Soccer Plus (U.S.)



Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

Southgate has decisions to make

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked a youthful squad, and he will use the friendly against Nigeria to help make decisions over who will start their opening game against Tunisia.

Southgate left goalkeeper Joe Hart out of the squad and will need to choose between Everton's Jordan Pickford, Stoke City's Jack Butland and Burnley's Nick Pope.

Henry Winter at The Times explained why Pickford could be a good choice:

England look set to continue with the three-man defence they have experimented with in recent friendlies, despite using a back four in qualifying.

Southgate should pick a strong team on Saturday with the game also being England's final friendly at Wembley before the World Cup.

England do play Costa Rica before they fly out to Russia but will play that game at Leeds United's Elland Road ground.

Nigeria attack can trouble England

Nigeria have several players who ply their trade in England in their squad including Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, Chelsea's Victor Moses and Leicester City trio Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Moses, Iwobi and Iheanacho all have bags of pace and could cause a relatively new-look England defence problems.

Nigeria have been handed a tough draw at the World Cup as they will face Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

They face a tough task to qualify for the knockout stages but will certainly look the part with a kit that is already in demand:

Nigeria are certainly no pushovers as they showed in qualification. They were the first African team to qualify for the World Cup and did not taste defeat in six matches.