Belmont Stakes Drink Recipes: White Carnation, Belmont Breeze and Belmont Jewel

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Justify will attempt to become the 13th Triple Crown winner in American horse racing history Saturday in the 2018 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The Bob Baffert-trained three-year-old outran Good Magic during the stretch run of the Kentucky Derby before holding off Bravazo and Tenfold in an entertaining Preakness Stakes finish.

Now he'll race for the third time in five weeks in an effort to join American Pharoah (2015) as the only Triple Crown champions over the past four decades.

Although the Belmont, which is known as the Test of the Champion, will be the main attraction Saturday, the entire Triple Crown schedule is also known for its party atmosphere. Each race also features some trademark drinks to celebrate the occasion.

So let's check out some recipes for Belmont cocktails to enjoy responsibly while watching to see whether Justify can join the likes of Secretariat and Seattle Slew in the horse racing history books.

White Carnation

two ounces orange juice

two ounces vodka

one can of soda water

½ ounce peach schnapps

splash of cream

orange slice (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Colleen Graham

Belmont Jewel

two ounces lemonade

one and ½ ounces bourbon whiskey

one ounce pomegranate juice

lemon slice or cherry (garnish)

Source: Newsweek's Polly Mosendz

Belmont Breeze

one and ½ ounces bourbon whiskey

½ ounce medium dry sherry

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

splash of orange juice

splash of cranberry juice

five mint leaves

mint sprig or orange zest (garnish)

Source: Graham