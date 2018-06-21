Mohamed Bamba NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Orlando Magic's Pick

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic have selected Mohamed Bamba in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 6 overall pick.

He'll be expected to change the franchise's defensive identity. Bamba's unprecedented physical tools will be frequently showcased and discussed, though it's the flashes of offense that could separate him into the unicorn category.

Quick hitters

Size: 7'0 ¾"

Weight: 225.6 pounds

Wingspan: 7'10"

Reach: 9'7 ½"

Pro-player comparison: Nerlens Noel/Rudy Gobert

Offensive strengths

Bamba's value on offense shows on dump downs, lobs and teammates' misses. With incredible length and mobility, he gets up high above the rim, where he shot 74.3 percent. He ranked in the 95th percentile in points per possession finishing cuts and 85th percentile off putbacks. Bamba isn't known as a scorer, but there were glimpses of over-the-shoulder hook shots in the post. His shooting touch was the more intriguing development, though, as Bamba made 14 three-pointers, looking comfortable and balanced when releasing.

Offensive weaknesses

Bamba lacks strength, and therefore he was easily bumped off track playing back-to-the-basket. Twenty-seven percent of his offense came off post-ups, but he only generated 0.73 PPP on them, ranking in the 34th percentile. He also ranked in the 20th percentile as a pick-and-roll weapon, though Texas lost its starting point guard Andrew Jones early in the season. Bamba recorded just five points in isolation all season, and he shot 30.0 on total jump shots and 68.1 percent on free throws. In 906 minutes as a freshman, he totaled just 15 assists to 46 turnovers.

Defensive outlook

Bamba has Defensive Player of the Year potential, thanks to the longest wingspan ever recorded at the NBA combine, but also light enough feet to gracefully move around. His 3.7 blocks per game ranked second in the country. Bamba changes the way opponents attack—or don't attack—when he's patrolling the paint. And when engaged, he shows some impressive lateral foot speed, allowing him to switch out and do a respectable job of containing in space.

Rookie-year projection

Bamba may have trouble with the physicality of the NBA game as a rookie. Frequent foul trouble and the inability to generate his own offense wouldn't be surprising. He'll shoot a high percentage and only be asked to play to his strengths offensively as a finisher. Defensively, he'll block shots and rebound, but don't count on many 20-point efforts.

Projected role: Quality starter

Becoming an All-Star would require Bamba's offensive game to take off, and it's difficult to have confidence it fully will, unless his jumper goes from capable to consistent and he's able to add 20 pounds of muscle to match Gobert. However, it's easy to buy Bamba's potential in rim protection, plus his offensive efficiency as an easy-basket weapon around the hoop. A rich-man's Noel works as a comparison in terms of style and shot selection, though the hope is his impact will mirror Gobert's.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports-Reference.com. Measurements courtesy of NBADraft.net.