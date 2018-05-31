Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

A battle for first place in the National League East will take place in Atlanta on Thursday when the Braves (32-23) host the Washington Nationals (32-22) as small home betting favorites in the opener of a four-game set.

The Nationals have won six in a row to overtake the Braves for top spot in the division.

MLB betting line: The Braves opened as -108 favorites (wager $108 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Nationals can pay on the MLB lines

Washington is the hottest team in baseball right now, but it took a while for that to happen.

The team has a below-average home record at 12-14 but has been outstanding on the road with a 20-8 mark, which is also the best in MLB.

The Nationals have been fortunate to play their last six games against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles away from home, but they have still done what they were supposed to do, winning five of them as favorites, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

They have also gone 8-1 in their last nine overall following a three-game losing streak.

Why the Braves can pay on the MLB lines

Atlanta has dropped two of its last three games and six of 10 after playing the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

However, following consecutive series losses to the Phillies and Red Sox, the Braves bounced back a bit to split four games versus the Mets, with both wins decided by one run.

This remains a competitive, young team that has the better starting pitcher going to the mound in southpaw Sean Newcomb (5-1, 2.75 ERA).

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

After a rough start to the season, the 24-year-old has gone a perfect 4-0 so far in May in five starts with a 1.29 ERA.

Smart betting pick

Opposing Newcomb in the pitching matchup for Washington is Tanner Roark (2-4, 3.17 ERA), who dominated Atlanta on April 2, allowing only one run and four hits in seven innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

That start came on the road, and he has been much better away from home this year, going 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five outings.

The teams have split six meetings so far this season, but look for Roark and the Nationals to take the series opener and a 1.5-game lead in the NL East.

MLB betting trends

Washington is 5-0 in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in each of Washington's last five games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Atlanta's last six games.

