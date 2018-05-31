Thibaut Courtois Reportedly Has No Interest in Move from Chelsea to Liverpool

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reportedly has no interest in leaving Chelsea for Liverpool this summer.

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, the Belgium international has been linked with the Reds but looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge if he doesn't make a move to Real or Atletico Madrid to be closer to his children in the Spanish capital.

Courtois is among several candidates being considered by the former, while a return to the latter does not appear to be on the cards as long as Jan Oblak is at the club.

Kinsella supplied further details on Twitter:

The 26-year-old will shortly enter the final year of his deal at Chelsea. The club is set to open talks with him over a new contract after the FIFA World Cup, having previously discussed the subject with him in December.

As the Mirror's David Maddock noted, Liverpool will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer:

The Reds may have been on the lookout for a new stopper anyway, as it has long been a problem position at Anfield. However, their plans were likely accelerated by Loris Karius' high-profile errors in the UEFA Champions League final.

The German gifted Madrid two of their three goals in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat, and though he had been quietly impressive in the months leading up to that match, his mistakes were sufficient to jeopardise his Anfield career.

While he was perhaps more impressive during his time with Atletico than he has been at Chelsea, Courtois is still among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and would be an upgrade on Karius.

By that same token, it's of little surprise the Blues want to keep him.

It seems Courtois would welcome a return to the Spanish capital, but if that's not forthcoming this summer, he looks set to remain at a club with whom he has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Staying at Chelsea still maintains the possibility of moving to Madrid in the future, whereas a switch to Liverpool this summer could make it tricky to fulfil that ambition.