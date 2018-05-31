French Open 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Thursday's Draw

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic was on top of the tennis world a couple of years ago, but elbow issues knocked him out of the picture in 2017.

Djokovic is on his way back, even though he entered the French Open as just the 20th seed in the men's tournament. He picked up a second-round victory over Spaniard Jaume Munar on Wednesday, as the Serb was sharp with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-4 triumph.

Despite the straight-sets win, Djokovic is not overly pleased with the way he played in his first two matches.

"At the moment, I'm not playing at the level I wish to," Djokovic said, per ESPN news services. "But at the same time, I understand that it is the process that obviously takes time. And I'm trying to not give up and create the best out of this situation and circumstances that I'm in."

While Djokovic was advancing without dropping a set, second-seeded Alexander Zverev was pushed to the limit in his match with Dusan Lajovic.

Zverev started slowly but earned a 2-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over his Serbian opponent. Zverev is thought to be one of the top challengers to top-seeded Rafael Nadal, but he struggled to find his game in the first three sets.

The 21-year-old did just that in the fourth and fifth sets, and getting to the third round equaled his best performance in the French Open.

2018 French Open TV Schedule

Dates: May 31-June 10

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Replay: Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

Coverage Schedule

All Times ET

1st Four Rounds (May 31-June 4)

5 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals (June 5 and 6)

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Semifinals

June 7: Women's semifinals (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

June 8: Men's semifinals (6 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Women's Final (June 9)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Men's Final (June 10)

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Here's a link for Thursday's match schedule in Paris, per ESPN.com.

Nadal will return to action Thursday for his second-round match against Argentinian Guido Pella.

The King of Clay defeated Simone Bolelli in straight sets in his first-round match, although he was pushed to the limit in the third set, as he pulled out an 11-9 triumph in a tiebreaker.

Juan Martin del Potro, the fifth seed in the tournament, will face Julien Benneteau of France in his second-round match. First-round opponent Nicolas Mahut was able to win the first set from Del Potro, but the 6'6" Argentinian was able to take the next three sets.

On the women's side, the top-seeded Simona Halep returns to action for her second-round match against American Taylor Townsend. Halep was a slow starter in her first-round match, as she dropped the first set before coming back with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Townsend defeated Myrtille Georges 6-4, 6-2 in her opening-round victory.

Serena Williams will try to advance to the third round when she takes on Australian Ashleigh Barty. Williams showed off her power and shot-making ability but struggled with her quickness and consistency in beating Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

Williams, who is playing in her first major tournament since having her first baby last year, won her first match of the year against Pliskova. She is unseeded since she was out of action for so long, but she could become a major threat in the French Open if she can pick up two or three early-round victories and regain her confidence and form.

Barty, the 17th seed in the tournament, defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva in the first round. Williams is chasing the 24th Grand Slam title of her career.