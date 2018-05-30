J.J. Watt Jokingly Prescribes Christian Covington Stiff Drinks for Weirdness

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, left, talks with Christian Covington (95) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt recently received an honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine, and he is wasting no time in putting his degree to use.

On Wednesday, Dr. Watt diagnosed Texans defensive end Christian Covington with "weirdness" and went so far as to write him a prescription:

Looks like Watt is going to have plenty of fun with his new degree.

