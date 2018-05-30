J.J. Watt Jokingly Prescribes Christian Covington Stiff Drinks for Weirdness

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt recently received an honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine, and he is wasting no time in putting his degree to use.

On Wednesday, Dr. Watt diagnosed Texans defensive end Christian Covington with "weirdness" and went so far as to write him a prescription:

Looks like Watt is going to have plenty of fun with his new degree.