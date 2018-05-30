Goose Crashes into Scoreboard After Being Chased Off Field at Angels vs. Tigers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

DETROIT, MI - MAY 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels throws a fourth inning pitch to JaCoby Jones #21 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It's not every day that Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are overshadowed at Los Angeles Angels games, but that may have happened during Wednesday night's game in Detroit.

As the Angels and Tigers prepared for the top of the sixth inning at Comerica Park, a goose got loose on the field. It managed to avoid being caught...until crashing into a scoreboard on the facade:

For those concerned, it's all good—the goose is fine:

This just goes to show: You never know what you'll see during a night at the ballpark.

