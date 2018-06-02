MLB Draft 2018: Schedule, Daily Start Times, TV Info, Mock Draft and Order

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The MLB draft is perhaps the most unique draft in all of pro sports.

Unlike the NFL or NBA draft, these draftees may not see a major league field for numerous years, if ever.

NFL and NBA prospects, however, see the field and court almost immediately.

Because of that, MLB teams don't really draft for need most of the time, and it's more like a gigantic "best player available" draft.

Not to mention there are 40 rounds, which is way more than any other league, but baseball has so many layers to their minor league system that they need to replenish the talent.

The first day of the MLB draft will take place on June 4.

The first round consists of 43 selections after compensatory picks and Round A competitive balance picks.

There was also one bigger piece of news as we head into the draft.

Potential first-round draft pick Michael Vasil out of Boston College High in Massachusetts decided to withdraw from the draft to attend the University of Virginia and it doesn't sound like he's budging off that, per his Twitter account:

Who will go No. 1 overall?

Find out below.

Key Event Information

Where: MLB Network Headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey

Schedule: June 4 (Rounds 1-2; 7 p.m. ET); June 5 (Rounds 3-10; 1 p.m. ET); June 6 (Rounds 11-40; 12 p.m. ET)

Watch: MLB Network (Round 1)

Live Stream: MLB.com (All Rounds)

Complete Order: Full Round-by-Round List

Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP Auburn

2. San Francisco Giants: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Joey Bart, C, Georgia

4. Chicago White Sox: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

5. Cincinnati Reds: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

6. New York Mets: Jonathan India, 3B, Florida

7. San Diego Padres: Shane McClanahan, LHP, South Florida

8. Atlanta Braves: Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Mountain Ridge HS (AZ)

9. Oakland Athletics: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS (TX)

10. Pittsburgh Pirates: Nolan Gorman, 3B, O'Connor HS (AZ)

11. Baltimore Orioles: Cole Winn, RHP, Lutheran HS (CA)

12. Toronto Blue Jays: Jarred Kelenic, OF, Waukesha West HS (WI)

13. Miami Marlins: Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama

14. Seattle Mariners: Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS (FL)

15. Texas Rangers: Triston Casas, 1B, American Heritage School (FL)

16. Tampa Bay Rays: Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope HS (NC)

17. Los Angeles Angels: Ryan Rolison, LHP, Ole Miss

18. Kansas City Royals: Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto HS (TN)

19. St. Louis Cardinals: Connor Scott, OF, Plant HS (FL)

20. Minnesota Twins: Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson

21. Milwaukee Brewers: Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville HS (GA)

22. Colorado Rockies: Jackson Kowar, RHP, Florida

23. New York Yankees: Trevor Larnach, OF, Oregon State

24. Chicago Cubs: Brice Truang, SS, Santiago HS (CA)

25. Arizona Diamondbacks: Noah Naylor, C, St. Joan of Arc HS (Ont.)

26. Boston Red Sox: Steele Walker, OF, Oklahoma

27. Washington Nationals: Alek Thomas, OF, Mount Carmel HS (IL)

28. Houston Astros: Ethan Hankins, RHP, Forsythe Central HS (GA)

29. Cleveland Indians: Seth Beer, 1B, Clemson

30. Los Angeles Dodgers: Nick Schnell, OF, Roncalli HS (IN)

31. Tampa Bay Rays*: Kumar Rocker, RHP, North Oconee HS (GA)

32. Tampa Bay Rays**: Jordan Groshans, 3B, Magnolia HS (TX)

33. Kansas City Royals***: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Heritage HS (GA)

34. Kansas City Royals****: Sean Hjelle, RHP, Kentucky

35. Cleveland Indians*****: Jameson Hannah, OF, Dallas Baptist

36. Pittsburgh Pirates: Blaine Knight, RHP, Arkansas

37. Baltimore Orioles: Mason Denaburg, C, Merritt Island HS (FL)

38. San Diego Padres: Will Banfield, C, Brookwood HS (GA)

39. Arizona Diamondbacks: Adam Kloffenstein, RHP, Magnolia HS (TX)

40. Kansas City Royals: Tim Cate, LHP, UConn

41. Cleveland Indians: Tristan Beck, RHP, Stanford

42. Colorado Rockies: Greyson Jenista, 1B, Wichita State

43. St. Louis Cardinals: Tristan Pompey, OF, Kentucky

*: compensatory selection for Alex Cobb signing with Orioles

**: compensatory selection for not signing Drew Rasmussen

***: compensatory selection for Lorenzo Cain signing with Brewers

****: compensatory selection for Eric Hosmer signing with Padres

*****: compensatory selection for Carlos Santana signing with Phillies

Picks 36-43 are part of the "Round A" competitive balance system.

Breaking Down Top Picks

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP Auburn

While he may not be the unequivocal consensus No. 1 overall pick, it doesn't get much better than Auburn's Casey Mize.

When you look at all the top arms coming out, Mize is ahead of the game.

Looking at his 2018 stats, what instantly sticks out is his 140:10 K/BB ratio—that's just absurd.

Mize's repertoire features a solid fastball, cutter, splitter and a breaking ball.

According to Perfect Game, the splitter was defined as "devastating."

Listed at 6'3", Mize has all the potential in the world to help the Tigers rebuild. They need to get Mize in their system and become the next Justin Verlander type of pitcher to lead this franchise in the future.

2. San Fransisco Giants: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon

Joey Bart and Alec Bohm are potential choices here as well, but the Giants will opt for Madrigal, who is considered to be perhaps the safest pure hitter in the entire draft.

Bart and Bohm have a ton of appeal in terms of the overall hype surrounding Bart and the power of Bohm, but the Giants need young, consistent bats to come up through the system.

Right now, they're sporting Kelby Tomlinson at second base. He's not the long-term option at second base with a .226/.274/.283 line thus far.

The Giants also don't have much of anything coming up through the ranks in terms of second basemen, per MLB.com.

Take the safe bet here, San Fran.

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Joey Bart, C, Georgia

As mentioned above, Bart has the most catcher hype we've seen in a while coming into a draft class.

As Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put it, it's similar to that of Mike Zunino coming out in 2012.

The Phillies, like most teams in the league, have minimal talent at catcher.

Out of all of the prospects in this draft, Bart will likely require the least amount of time in the minors before moving to the major league ranks.

Bart would be an instant middle-of-the-order bat for the Phillies, too, who appear to be on the upswing with a 30-22 record and just one game back in the NL East 52 games into the year.

Bart is their next Carlos Ruiz in terms of longevity with the team. He'll be around for a long time.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and D1Baseball.com.