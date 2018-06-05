Belmont Stakes Draw 2018: Start Time, Entry Lineup and TV Schedule

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Justify's bid to become a Triple Crown winner will conclude with the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

While Justify is the clear favourite at Belmont Park after storming to impressive victories in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, there are other notable contenders. Among them, Hofburg, Bravazo and Vino Rosso are all capable of spoiling the party.

Here are the details of the draw:

The race schedule is as follows:

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET, 11:50 p.m. BST

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Bravazo proved his credentials by finishing second to Justify at the Preakness. In fact, he pushed the would-be Triple Crown recipient all the way, only losing by half a length.

What stood out about Bravazo's race was his late surge after Good Magic had initially applied considerable pressure on Justify in Baltimore. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas is sure to get last month's runner-up in shape to go one better.

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Vino Rosso has twice failed to keep pace with Justify, but the Todd Pletcher-trained colt has the pedigree to finally dent his rival's bid for the Triple Crown. Winning the Wood Memorial earlier this year proved he has the speed and power to beat strong competition.

Hofburg is another colt talented enough to upset the favourite. A seventh-placed finish at Churchill Down didn't speak volumes about said talent, but he proved he'll be stronger this time after running a six-furlong breeze recently at Saratoga Race Course, per The Blood-Horse.

Yet for all of the credentials of some of the bigger names in the lineup, it's surely going to take a special race to beat Justify to the post. Like Hofburg, the son of Scat Daddy has also wowed onlookers with his warm-performances, as well as by winning with room to spare in Louisville.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Blood-Horse editor Alicia Wincze Hughes has been left particularly impressed:

"Four furlongs in :46 4/5 is what they call racehorse time, a sizzler of a workout almost bordering on too fast given the task dual classic winner Justify will be asked to pull off June 9. And were this an ordinary charge, said time—and subsequent gallop out of five furlongs in :59 3/5—in the colt's first workout since his May 19 Preakness Stakes (G1) triumph, could spark concern that he was leaving his best form on the track during training hours."

It doesn't seem likely any of the contenders will get close enough to prevent Justify becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner and the first since American Pharoah managed the feat in 2015.