The Biggest Risk Every NFL Team Is Taking in 2018

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There are only so many quality football players to go around. The difference between a starting-caliber player and a backup in the NFL is considerable, which is why some veterans are paid 15 times more than others.

Even after free agency and the draft, some teams have holes in their starting lineups. We'll look at one risk each team is taking that opponents may exploit in 2018.

As we sift through all 32 NFL teams, keep in mind that the new trade-heavy NFL can lead to more player movement this summer. Maybe teams will make more moves during preseason, but at the moment, these are the positions and units of exposure for every franchise.