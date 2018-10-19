Josh Rosen to Be Evaluated for Foot Injury Suffered Late in Loss to Broncos

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen suffered a foot injury during Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN.com, Arizona head coach Steve Wilks said the rookie is being further evaluated and "probably" shouldn't have still been in the game when he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter.

The 21-year-old was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft with the expectation he would develop into a franchise quarterback following the retirement of Carson Palmer. That ushered in a new era of Cardinals football, as Wilks was also hired this offseason to take over as head coach.

In his college career, Rosen threw for 9,340 yards, 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, completing 60.9 percent of his passes. He earned a reputation for having one of the smoothest throwing motions and most mechanically sound games among quarterbacks in the 2018 draft along with an outspoken personality off the field.

Rosen wasn't expected to start immediately in Arizona, with veteran Sam Bradford locked in place. But he was already impressing Wilks and the coaching staff early in the offseason.