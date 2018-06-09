Justify's Final 2018 Triple Crown Odds and Belmont Predictions

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Justify will take on the final leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday, June 9 in the Belmont Stakes.

After winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in May, 12 furlongs separate the horse from history.

According to Odds Shark, Justify is the 91-100 favourite to win the Belmont Stakes and complete the Triple Crown. However, he may not have it all his own way at Belmont Park in New York.

Read on for a look at why Belmont might be one race too far for the colt, but first here are the predicted finishes for each horse:

1st: Bravazo

2nd: Justify



3rd: Hofburg



4th: Tenfold



5th: Vino Rosso



6th: Restoring Hope



7th: Gronkowski



8th: Blended Citizen

9th: Noble Indy

10th: Free Drop Billy

Justify has won all five of his career races, so there are plenty of reasons to back him to cross the finish line first once again.

Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form expressed his admiration for Justify's accomplishments following his Preakness win:

However, that he has achieved so much in such a short space of time could also hinder his chances of going one step further in New York.

Fatigue could be a major issue for the three-year-old, who looked to be struggling toward the end of his win at the Preakness Stakes:

What's more, the race in Baltimore was only nine ½ furlongs in length. At Belmont, the race will be run over 12 furlongs, so it's significantly longer and even more demanding than its predecessor.

Up against Bravazo—who had over a month of rest leading into the Triple Crown races and was his closest rival in the Preakness Stakes—and fresher legs in Hofburg, who skipped Preakness, it will be the biggest test of Justify's career.

Indeed, the Belmont Stakes is known as the Test of the Champion for a reason, and it will show just why on Saturday.