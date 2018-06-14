EPL Schedule 2018-19: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League champions Manchester City will get the defence of their crown under way against Arsenal in a fascinating opening-day showdown.



The fixtures for the 2018-19 term were released on Thursday, with Pep Guardiola's side in action at the Emirates Stadium in Week 1. For new Arsenal boss Unai Emery, it's a harsh introduction into Premier League football.

Rivals Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in their opener. After finishing third and fourth last season, Tottenham and Liverpool take on Newcastle United and West Ham United, respectively.

Here are 2018-19 fixtures in full:

Saturday, 11 August 2018

Arsenal vs. Man City

AFC Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Man Utd vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Spurs

Southampton vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Everton

Saturday, 18 August 2018

Brighton vs. Man Utd

Burnley vs. Watford

Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Wolves

Man City vs. Huddersfield Town

Spurs vs. Fulham

West Ham vs. AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 25 August 2018

Arsenal vs. West Ham

AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Burnley

Huddersfield Town vs. Cardiff City

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Man Utd vs. Spurs

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Man City

Saturday, 1 September 2018

Brighton vs. Fulham

Burnley vs. Man Utd

Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Man City vs. Newcastle United

Watford vs. Spurs

West Ham vs. Wolves

Saturday, 15 September 2018

AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. Cardiff City

Everton vs. West Ham

Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace

Man City vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Brighton

Spurs vs. Liverpool

Watford vs. Man Utd

Wolves vs. Burnley

Saturday, 22 September 2018

Arsenal vs. Everton

Brighton vs. Spurs

Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City vs. Man City

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Fulham vs. Watford

Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Man Utd vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Saturday, 29 September 2018

Arsenal vs. Watford

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Cardiff City vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Fulham

Huddersfield Town vs. Spurs

Man City vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

West Ham vs. Man Utd

Wolves vs. Southampton

Saturday, 6 October 2018

Brighton vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Leicester City vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Man City

Man Utd vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. Chelsea

Spurs vs. Cardiff City

Watford vs. AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 20 October 2018

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Cardiff City vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Man Utd

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool

Man City vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Spurs

Wolves vs. Watford

Saturday, 27 October 2018

Brighton vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City vs. West Ham

Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

Man Utd vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Spurs vs. Man City

Watford vs. Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 3 November 2018

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth vs. Man Utd

Cardiff City vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Brighton

Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham

Man City vs. Southampton

Newcastle United vs. Watford

West Ham vs. Burnley

Wolves vs. Spurs

Saturday, 10 November 2018

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Cardiff City vs. Brighton

Chelsea vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs

Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham

Leicester City vs. Burnley

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Man City vs. Man Utd

Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Watford

Saturday, 24 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Brighton vs. Leicester City

Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Everton vs. Cardiff City

Fulham vs. Southampton

Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace

Spurs vs. Chelsea

Watford vs. Liverpool

West Ham vs. Man City

Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 1 December 2018

Arsenal vs. Spurs

Cardiff City vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton

Leicester City vs. Watford

Liverpool vs. Everton

Man City vs. AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Man Utd

Tuesday, 4 December 2018

AFC Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Fulham vs. Leicester City

Watford vs. Man City

West Ham vs. Cardiff City

Wolves vs. Chelsea

Man Utd vs. Arsenal

Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Spurs vs. Southampton

Saturday, 8 December 2018

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town

AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Burnley vs. Brighton

Cardiff City vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Man City

Everton vs. Watford

Leicester City vs. Spurs

Man Utd vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15 December 2018

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Fulham vs. West Ham

Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Man Utd

Man City vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Cardiff City

Wolves vs. AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 22 December 2018

Arsenal vs. Burnley

AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton

Cardiff City vs. Man Utd

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Spurs

Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton

Man City vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

West Ham vs. Watford

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Saturday, 26 December 2018

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City

Fulham vs. Wolves

Leicester City vs. Man City

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Man Utd vs. Huddersfield Town

Southampton vs. West Ham

Spurs vs. AFC Bournemouth

Watford vs. Chelsea

Saturday, 29 December 2018

Brighton vs. Everton

Burnley vs. West Ham

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs. Cardiff City

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Man Utd vs. AFC Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Man City

Spurs vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Newcastle United

Tuesday, 1 January 2019

Arsenal vs. Fulham

AFC Bournemouth vs. Watford

Cardiff City vs. Spurs

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Leicester City

Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley

Man City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Man Utd

West Ham vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday, 12 January 2019

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Burnley vs. Fulham

Cardiff City vs. Huddersfield Town

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City vs. Southampton

Man City vs. Wolves

Spurs vs. Man Utd

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Saturday, 19 January 2019

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Fulham vs. Spurs

Huddersfield Town vs. Man City

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Man Utd vs. Brighton

Newcastle United vs. Cardiff City

Southampton vs. Everton

Watford vs. Burnley

Wolves vs. Leicester City

Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Arsenal vs. Cardiff City

AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Brighton

Huddersfield Town vs. Everton

Wolves vs. West Ham

Man Utd vs. Burnley

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

19:45 Newcastle United vs. Man City

19:45 Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

20:00 Liverpool vs. Leicester City

20:00 Spurs vs. Watford

Saturday, 2 February 2019

Brighton vs. Watford

Burnley vs. Southampton

Cardiff City vs. AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Wolves

Leicester City vs. Man Utd

Man City vs. Arsenal

Spurs vs. Newcastle United

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Saturday, 9 February 2019

Brighton vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Fulham vs. Man Utd

Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth

Man City vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Cardiff City

Spurs vs. Leicester City

Watford vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Newcastle United

Saturday, 23 February 2019

Arsenal vs. Southampton

AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. Spurs

Cardiff City vs. Watford

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Man City

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Man Utd vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town

West Ham vs. Fulham

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City vs. Everton

Huddersfield Town vs. Wolves

Leicester City vs. Brighton

Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd

Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Chelsea vs. Spurs

Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Southampton vs. Fulham

Liverpool vs. Watford

Man City vs. West Ham

Saturday, 2 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs. Man City

Brighton vs. Huddersfield Town

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Liverpool

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Man Utd vs. Southampton

Spurs vs. Arsenal

Watford vs. Leicester City

West Ham vs. Newcastle United

Wolves vs. Cardiff City

Saturday, 9 March 2019

Arsenal vs. Man Utd

Cardiff City vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Huddersfield Town vs. AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City vs. Fulham

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Man City vs. Watford

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Spurs

Saturday, 16 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Brighton vs. Cardiff City

Burnley vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Man Utd vs. Man City

Spurs vs. Crystal Palace

Watford vs. Southampton

West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Saturday, 30 March 2019

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Brighton vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Wolves

Cardiff City vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town

Fulham vs. Man City

Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Spurs

Man Utd vs. Watford

West Ham vs. Everton

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. West Ham

Everton vs. Arsenal

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City

Man City vs. Cardiff City

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Spurs vs. Brighton

Watford vs. Fulham

Wolves vs. Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Burnley vs. Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs. Man City

Fulham vs. Everton

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Man Utd vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Wolves

Spurs vs. Huddersfield Town

Watford vs. Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham

Cardiff City vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Man Utd

Huddersfield Town vs. Watford

Man City vs. Spurs

Newcastle United vs. Southampton

West Ham vs. Leicester City

Wolves vs. Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Burnley vs. Man City

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Cardiff City

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town

Man Utd vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth

Spurs vs. West Ham

Watford vs. Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal vs. Brighton

AFC Bournemouth vs. Spurs

Cardiff City vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Watford

Everton vs. Burnley

Huddersfield Town vs. Man Utd

Man City vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

West Ham vs. Southampton

Wolves vs. Fulham

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton vs. Man City

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Man Utd vs. Cardiff City

Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town

Spurs vs. Everton

Watford vs. West Ham

City Out to Dominate Again

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Neutrals will be hopeful the Premier League title race is a little more competitive in the upcoming campaign, although City will fancy their chances of bossing the top flight for a second season in a row.

In 2017-18, Guardiola and his men played some spellbinding football on their way to silverware, putting together an 18-game winning run. In the end, the champions finished the season with 100 points and scored 106 times in their 38 games.

Here's a breakdown of their phenomenal campaign:

While there isn't too much room for improvement in terms of a potential points haul for City, they will feel as though they can get better again.

After all, so many star members of their squad, particularly the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus are still early in their careers. Veterans such as David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero still have a lot to offer, while Kevin De Bruyne is in the peak years of his career.

At this stage it's tough to see where a challenge comes from, but United were in closest proximity to their local rivals last season. As James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted, there's still a lot of ground for them to make up:

After their run to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season, some are expecting Liverpool to put together a charge in the Premier League.

While they lost the final in Kiev against Real Madrid, the Reds have made undeniable strides under Jurgen Klopp and already have the signing of Naby Keita confirmed. Football writer Sam McGuire is excited to see him link up with some of Liverpool's attacking stars:

The most excitement ahead of the new season may be at the Emirates Stadium, though, as a new era begins under Emery.

Arsene Wenger will not start a Premier League season in the Arsenal dugout for the first time in 22 years after departing at the end of the previous campaign. Emery has some big shoes to fill having been appointed as his successor.

Elsewhere in north London, Tottenham begin life at a new home after playing the campaign just gone at Wembley. Mauricio Pochettino, having recently signed a new long-term contract with the club, will want to see the exciting side he's built finally put something in the Spurs trophy cabinet.