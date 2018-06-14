EPL Schedule 2018-19: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

EPL Schedule 2018-19: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League SeasonJune 14, 2018
Premier League champions Manchester City will get the defence of their crown under way against Arsenal in a fascinating opening-day showdown.
The fixtures for the 2018-19 term were released on Thursday, with Pep Guardiola's side in action at the Emirates Stadium in Week 1. For new Arsenal boss Unai Emery, it's a harsh introduction into Premier League football.
Rivals Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in their opener. After finishing third and fourth last season, Tottenham and Liverpool take on Newcastle United and West Ham United, respectively.
Here are 2018-19 fixtures in full:
Saturday, 11 August 2018
Arsenal vs. Man City
AFC Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Man Utd vs. Leicester City
Newcastle United vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Everton
Saturday, 18 August 2018
Brighton vs. Man Utd
Burnley vs. Watford
Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Southampton
Leicester City vs. Wolves
Man City vs. Huddersfield Town
Spurs vs. Fulham
West Ham vs. AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Arsenal vs. West Ham
AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Burnley
Huddersfield Town vs. Cardiff City
Liverpool vs. Brighton
Man Utd vs. Spurs
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Leicester City
Watford vs. Crystal Palace
Wolves vs. Man City
Saturday, 1 September 2018
Brighton vs. Fulham
Burnley vs. Man Utd
Cardiff City vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Everton vs. Huddersfield Town
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Man City vs. Newcastle United
Watford vs. Spurs
West Ham vs. Wolves
Saturday, 15 September 2018
AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
Chelsea vs. Cardiff City
Everton vs. West Ham
Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace
Man City vs. Fulham
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Brighton
Spurs vs. Liverpool
Watford vs. Man Utd
Wolves vs. Burnley
Saturday, 22 September 2018
Arsenal vs. Everton
Brighton vs. Spurs
Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth
Cardiff City vs. Man City
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Fulham vs. Watford
Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Man Utd vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Saturday, 29 September 2018
Arsenal vs. Watford
AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Cardiff City vs. Burnley
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Fulham
Huddersfield Town vs. Spurs
Man City vs. Brighton
Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
West Ham vs. Man Utd
Wolves vs. Southampton
Saturday, 6 October 2018
Brighton vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace vs. Wolves
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Leicester City vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Man City
Man Utd vs. Newcastle United
Southampton vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Cardiff City
Watford vs. AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 20 October 2018
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Cardiff City vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Man Utd
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool
Man City vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Spurs
Wolves vs. Watford
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Brighton vs. Wolves
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City vs. West Ham
Liverpool vs. Cardiff City
Man Utd vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Newcastle United
Spurs vs. Man City
Watford vs. Huddersfield Town
Saturday, 3 November 2018
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth vs. Man Utd
Cardiff City vs. Leicester City
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Brighton
Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham
Man City vs. Southampton
Newcastle United vs. Watford
West Ham vs. Burnley
Wolves vs. Spurs
Saturday, 10 November 2018
Arsenal vs. Wolves
Cardiff City vs. Brighton
Chelsea vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs
Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham
Leicester City vs. Burnley
Liverpool vs. Fulham
Man City vs. Man Utd
Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Watford
Saturday, 24 November 2018
AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Brighton vs. Leicester City
Burnley vs. Newcastle United
Everton vs. Cardiff City
Fulham vs. Southampton
Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace
Spurs vs. Chelsea
Watford vs. Liverpool
West Ham vs. Man City
Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town
Saturday, 1 December 2018
Arsenal vs. Spurs
Cardiff City vs. Wolves
Chelsea vs. Fulham
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton
Leicester City vs. Watford
Liverpool vs. Everton
Man City vs. AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. Man Utd
Tuesday, 4 December 2018
AFC Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
Burnley vs. Liverpool
Fulham vs. Leicester City
Watford vs. Man City
West Ham vs. Cardiff City
Wolves vs. Chelsea
Man Utd vs. Arsenal
Wednesday, 5 December 2018
Everton vs. Newcastle United
Spurs vs. Southampton
Saturday, 8 December 2018
Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town
AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Burnley vs. Brighton
Cardiff City vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Man City
Everton vs. Watford
Leicester City vs. Spurs
Man Utd vs. Fulham
Newcastle United vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
Saturday, 15 December 2018
Brighton vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
Fulham vs. West Ham
Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Man Utd
Man City vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Cardiff City
Wolves vs. AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 22 December 2018
Arsenal vs. Burnley
AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton
Cardiff City vs. Man Utd
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Spurs
Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton
Man City vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
West Ham vs. Watford
Wolves vs. Liverpool
Saturday, 26 December 2018
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City
Fulham vs. Wolves
Leicester City vs. Man City
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Man Utd vs. Huddersfield Town
Southampton vs. West Ham
Spurs vs. AFC Bournemouth
Watford vs. Chelsea
Saturday, 29 December 2018
Brighton vs. Everton
Burnley vs. West Ham
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Huddersfield Town
Leicester City vs. Cardiff City
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Man Utd vs. AFC Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Man City
Spurs vs. Wolves
Watford vs. Newcastle United
Tuesday, 1 January 2019
Arsenal vs. Fulham
AFC Bournemouth vs. Watford
Cardiff City vs. Spurs
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Everton vs. Leicester City
Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley
Man City vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Man Utd
West Ham vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Saturday, 12 January 2019
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Burnley vs. Fulham
Cardiff City vs. Huddersfield Town
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Watford
Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City vs. Southampton
Man City vs. Wolves
Spurs vs. Man Utd
West Ham vs. Arsenal
Saturday, 19 January 2019
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham
Fulham vs. Spurs
Huddersfield Town vs. Man City
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Man Utd vs. Brighton
Newcastle United vs. Cardiff City
Southampton vs. Everton
Watford vs. Burnley
Wolves vs. Leicester City
Tuesday, 29 January 2019
Arsenal vs. Cardiff City
AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Brighton
Huddersfield Town vs. Everton
Wolves vs. West Ham
Man Utd vs. Burnley
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
19:45 Newcastle United vs. Man City
19:45 Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
20:00 Liverpool vs. Leicester City
20:00 Spurs vs. Watford
Saturday, 2 February 2019
Brighton vs. Watford
Burnley vs. Southampton
Cardiff City vs. AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Wolves
Leicester City vs. Man Utd
Man City vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Newcastle United
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Saturday, 9 February 2019
Brighton vs. Burnley
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham
Fulham vs. Man Utd
Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth
Man City vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Cardiff City
Spurs vs. Leicester City
Watford vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Newcastle United
Saturday, 23 February 2019
Arsenal vs. Southampton
AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolves
Burnley vs. Spurs
Cardiff City vs. Watford
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Man City
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Man Utd vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town
West Ham vs. Fulham
Tuesday, 26 February 2019
Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth
Cardiff City vs. Everton
Huddersfield Town vs. Wolves
Leicester City vs. Brighton
Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd
Wednesday, 27 February 2019
Chelsea vs. Spurs
Newcastle United vs. Burnley
Southampton vs. Fulham
Liverpool vs. Watford
Man City vs. West Ham
Saturday, 2 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth vs. Man City
Brighton vs. Huddersfield Town
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Liverpool
Fulham vs. Chelsea
Man Utd vs. Southampton
Spurs vs. Arsenal
Watford vs. Leicester City
West Ham vs. Newcastle United
Wolves vs. Cardiff City
Saturday, 9 March 2019
Arsenal vs. Man Utd
Cardiff City vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
Huddersfield Town vs. AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City vs. Fulham
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Man City vs. Watford
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Spurs
Saturday, 16 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
Brighton vs. Cardiff City
Burnley vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Liverpool
Man Utd vs. Man City
Spurs vs. Crystal Palace
Watford vs. Southampton
West Ham vs. Huddersfield Town
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Saturday, 30 March 2019
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Brighton vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Wolves
Cardiff City vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town
Fulham vs. Man City
Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool vs. Spurs
Man Utd vs. Watford
West Ham vs. Everton
Saturday, 6 April 2019
AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley
Chelsea vs. West Ham
Everton vs. Arsenal
Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City
Man City vs. Cardiff City
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
Southampton vs. Liverpool
Spurs vs. Brighton
Watford vs. Fulham
Wolves vs. Man Utd
Saturday, 13 April 2019
Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Burnley vs. Cardiff City
Crystal Palace vs. Man City
Fulham vs. Everton
Leicester City vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Man Utd vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. Wolves
Spurs vs. Huddersfield Town
Watford vs. Arsenal
Saturday, 20 April 2019
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham
Cardiff City vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Burnley
Everton vs. Man Utd
Huddersfield Town vs. Watford
Man City vs. Spurs
Newcastle United vs. Southampton
West Ham vs. Leicester City
Wolves vs. Brighton
Saturday, 27 April 2019
Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Burnley vs. Man City
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Cardiff City
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town
Man Utd vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth
Spurs vs. West Ham
Watford vs. Wolves
Saturday, 4 May 2019
Arsenal vs. Brighton
AFC Bournemouth vs. Spurs
Cardiff City vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs. Watford
Everton vs. Burnley
Huddersfield Town vs. Man Utd
Man City vs. Leicester City
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
West Ham vs. Southampton
Wolves vs. Fulham
Sunday, 12 May 2019
Brighton vs. Man City
Burnley vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth
Fulham vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Wolves
Man Utd vs. Cardiff City
Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town
Spurs vs. Everton
Watford vs. West Ham
City Out to Dominate Again
Neutrals will be hopeful the Premier League title race is a little more competitive in the upcoming campaign, although City will fancy their chances of bossing the top flight for a second season in a row.
In 2017-18, Guardiola and his men played some spellbinding football on their way to silverware, putting together an 18-game winning run. In the end, the champions finished the season with 100 points and scored 106 times in their 38 games.
Here's a breakdown of their phenomenal campaign:
B/R Football @brfootball
100 points 106 goals 32 wins 2017/18 Manchester City take their place in the hall of Premier League legends 🙌 https://t.co/ofJtX5EZ14
While there isn't too much room for improvement in terms of a potential points haul for City, they will feel as though they can get better again.
After all, so many star members of their squad, particularly the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus are still early in their careers. Veterans such as David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero still have a lot to offer, while Kevin De Bruyne is in the peak years of his career.
At this stage it's tough to see where a challenge comes from, but United were in closest proximity to their local rivals last season. As James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted, there's still a lot of ground for them to make up:
James Robson @JamesRobsonMEN
United can still reach 83 points this season. That would have been good enough to beat six of Fergie's title winning teams and none of Mourinho's at Chelsea
After their run to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season, some are expecting Liverpool to put together a charge in the Premier League.
While they lost the final in Kiev against Real Madrid, the Reds have made undeniable strides under Jurgen Klopp and already have the signing of Naby Keita confirmed. Football writer Sam McGuire is excited to see him link up with some of Liverpool's attacking stars:
Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90
Can't wait to see the madness Mané pulls next season with Keïta backing him up. https://t.co/kZWMV0MGoX
The most excitement ahead of the new season may be at the Emirates Stadium, though, as a new era begins under Emery.
Arsene Wenger will not start a Premier League season in the Arsenal dugout for the first time in 22 years after departing at the end of the previous campaign. Emery has some big shoes to fill having been appointed as his successor.
Elsewhere in north London, Tottenham begin life at a new home after playing the campaign just gone at Wembley. Mauricio Pochettino, having recently signed a new long-term contract with the club, will want to see the exciting side he's built finally put something in the Spurs trophy cabinet.
