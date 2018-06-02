Republic of Ireland vs. USA: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The United States men's national team will travel to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday with a young squad out to prove a point against potentially tricky hosts.

Interim U.S. coach Dave Sarachan has selected a youthful squad for the trip to Dublin with an average age of just 22 years old, and only five players among his picks are aged 25 or over.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has also assembled a somewhat experimental team for the visit of the Stars and Stripes, calling upon two players based in the League of Ireland, goalkeeper Shane Supple and striker Graham Burke.

O'Neill's men are preparing for the inaugural UEFA Nations League, which gets under way in September, but this will be a less impacting test for the U.S. visitors, who are still finding their feet after missing out on a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's match, complete with live-stream and viewing information.

Date: Saturday, June 2

Time: 8:08 p.m. BST/3:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Live Stream: Univision NOW (U.S.)

TV Info: Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

The disappointment of last year's failed World Cup qualification bid is still a sensitive subject for the USMNT, although their form since then has hinted at the right response.

Draws against Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina followed by a 1-0 win over Paraguay in March suggested Sarachan's reign has some promise, and he's opted to go with a young team for the upcoming clashes, per ESPN FC:

Monday's 3-0 win over Bolivia helped to further vindicate his selection policy in this leg of fixtures, with Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah, both 18 years of age, contributing to the scoreline.

The visit to the Aviva Stadium will be a major testing ground for numerous prospects in the side, the majority of whom already boast caps. However, the overall lack of experience is summarised by the fact only four players named have caps in the double digits.

Reading striker Andrija Novakovich has already made his debut for the Stars and Stripes, and Sarachan has suggested the 21-year-old attacker is one of those who has the makings of a star, per The Athletic Soccer:

There are new faces in O'Neill's crew, too, and Off The Ball recently discussed the inclusion of two League of Ireland stars in regards to the impact they could have:

Striker Burke (Shamrock Rovers) and goalkeeper Supple (Bohemians) have a rare opportunity to make a mark in international colours, with League of Ireland players often overlooked for players based in England.

The last home game the Republic of Ireland played at home was a 5-1 defeat to Denmark, and they'll be hoping an edge in experience will be enough to guide them past Saturday's guests in their friendly encounter.