Cardinals Rookie QB Josh Rosen Signs Exclusive Adidas Contract

Adidas and Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen agreed to an exclusive endorsement contract Monday, according to Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes.

The Cards selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of UCLA after a standout collegiate career.

He is part of a crowded quarterback depth chart with veterans Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon, but he will have a chance to potentially earn a starting job as a rookie.

Rosen is already among the biggest names to represent Adidas in the NFL, joining Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Packers tight end Jimmy Graham and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Rosen said about his deal with Adidas, per Hayes:

“It’s still hard to believe. It’s something you dream about as a kid growing up playing this game, playing in the NFL, and getting an endorsement from a company you really believe in. I’m ready to play now. The season can’t get here quick enough.

Adidas is serious about the environment, and Parley for the Oceans is something I’m really invested in. I’ve always said I want to use my position as an NFL football player to affect change off the field. This is a great start. It’s really a perfect fit for me because adidas is serious about the environment and making a difference."

Although there isn't immediate pressure on Rosen to start in 2018, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that the idea of him starting as a rookie isn't a long shot.

Rosen is coming off a strong season at UCLA, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He was only the fourth quarterback to come off the board in the 2018 NFL draft behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen, but he has the tools to potentially be the best of the bunch.

On Monday, former Arizona radio personality Mike Jurecki reported that an unnamed Cardinals veteran told him, "I think we have something special in Rosen."

The Cards are looking to replace Carson Palmer, who retired after 14 NFL seasons, including five in Arizona.

Arizona's front office seemingly believes Rosen is the long-term answer after making him their 2018 first-round pick, and Adidas expressed confidence that he will thrive when given the opportunity.