Jordy Nelson Ruled Out for Week 11 vs. Cardinals Because of Knee Injury

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium because of a knee injury, the team announced Friday.

The veteran wideout did not participate in practice this week.

Losing the 33-year-old for significant time would be a blow for the Raiders after they signed him this past offseason to bolster their wide receiver corps. However, Oakland has other concerns. The team is fighting more for the 2019 NFL draft's top pick than it is a playoff spot with a record of 1-8.

It is also another physical setback for the pass-catcher after he missed the 2015 season with a knee injury.

The former Green Bay Packers playmaker has 25 receptions for 353 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with Oakland.

Nelson entered the 2018 campaign with four different seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume (2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016), and he has established himself as one of the most reliable wide receivers in the league when he is healthy.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr will now be forced to try to establish some chemistry elsewhere now that Nelson and Martavis Bryant (knee) will not suit up in Week 11, not to mention the team traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last month. Brandon LaFell, Seth Roberts and Dwayne Harris will provide depth until the veteran is ready to return.