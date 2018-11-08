Schefter: Saints Signed Dez Bryant as WR Cameron Meredith Needs Knee Surgery

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith could miss the rest of the season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints will place Meredith on injured reserve, and he will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.

Schefter noted Meredith's injury is one of the reasons why New Orleans signed Dez Bryant to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Under NFL rules, teams are allowed to bring back two players off injured reserve after they spend at least eight weeks on the inactive list. Meredith won't be eligible to return until the playoffs.

An undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2015, Meredith spent the first three years of his career with the Chicago Bears. However, he tore his ACL in the third preseason game of 2017 and missed the whole season. He then signed a two-year, $9.6 million offer sheet with the Saints in April 2018, which the Bears declined to match.

Meredith's career in New Orleans got off to a slow start, as he was inactive to start the season. He made his debut in Week 3 but had just nine receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown in six games.

The Saints are thin at receiver, with Meredith, Travin Dural, Tommylee Lewis and Ted Ginn Jr. all on injured reserve. They still have Michael Thomas as their No. 1 option, and Alvin Kamara functions as a hybrid receiver-running back with 51 receptions.

Bryant will likely be counted on to play a fairly significant role for New Orleans in the second half as the 7-1 Saints chase down a second straight NFC South title and home-field advantage in the playoffs.