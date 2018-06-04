2018 MLB Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Most Coveted Baseball Prospects

Matt Ryerson/Associated Press

Only hours remain before the next crop of young stars formally take the next step in their baseball careers, with the 2018 MLB draft set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The MLB draft isn't quite the spectacle of its equal in other sports, in large part because of the understanding fans won't see even the best players hit the majors for at least a year or two after they're selected.

Teams tend to be more aggressive in promoting players with college experience, since the adjustment to the minors and subsequently MLB isn't as significant compared to those who signed straight out of high school.

Walker Buehler, Dansby Swanson, Andrew Benintendi and Alex Bregman have all made their MLB debut after burnishing their reputations in college prior to the 2015 draft.

The four players below won't make an immediate impact for their new teams, but they're some of the best college stars available and thus could climb quickly through the minor league system.

2018 Mock Draft

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

2. San Francisco Giants: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

4. Chicago White Sox: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

5. Cincinnati Reds: Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Mountain Ridge HS (Ariz.)

6. New York Mets: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

7. San Diego Padres: Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS (Fla.)

8. Atlanta Braves: Jonathan India, 3B, Florida

9. Oakland Athletics: Shane McClanahan, LHP, South Florida

10. Pittsburgh Pirates: Nolan Gorman, 3B, O'Connor HS (Ariz.)

11. Baltimore Orioles: Cole Winn, RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (Calif.)

12. Toronto Blue Jays: Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson

13. Miami Marlins: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS (Texas)

14. Seattle Mariners: Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama

15. Texas Rangers: Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope HS (N.C.)

16. Tampa Bay Rays: Ryan Rolison, LHP, Ole Miss

17. Los Angeles Angels: Jackson Kowar, RHP, Florida

18. Kansas City Royals: Jarred Kelenic, OF, Waukesha West HS (Wis.)

19. St. Louis Cardinals: Trevor Larnach, OF, Oregon State

20. Minnesota Twins: Ethan Hankins, RHP, Forsyth Central HS (Ga.)

21. Milwaukee Brewers: Connor Scott, OF, Plant HS (Fla.)

22. Colorado Rockies: Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville HS (Ga.)

23. New York Yankees: Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island HS (Fla.)

24. Chicago Cubs: Adam Kloffenstein, RHP, Magnolia HS (Tex.)

25. Arizona Diamondbacks: Seth Beer, 1B, Clemson

26. Boston Red Sox: Nick Schnell, OF, Roncalli HS (Ind.)

27. Washington Nationals: Tristan Beck, RHP, Stanford

28. Houston Astros: Triston Casas, 1B, American Heritage HS (Fla.)

29. Cleveland Indians: Steele Walker, OF, Oklahoma

30. Los Angeles Dodgers: Blaine Knight, RHP, Arkansas

The full order for the 2018 draft is available on MLB.com.

Top College Players Available

Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Casey Mize is widely considered to be the best player in the 2018 draft class, and he makes a lot of sense for the rebuilding Detroit Tigers, who are looking for another homegrown ace after trading Justin Verlander last season.

Mize has gone 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 16 appearances this season. Most impressively, he struck out 151 batters in 109.2 innings. One MLB scout told FRS Sports' Jon Heyman any decision-makers who pass on Mize "should be fired," such is his overall pedigree.

Mize is a No. 1 starter in the making, and as a college pitcher, he doesn't have the same kind of risk a high school player has.

Mize is only a junior, so he could leverage that to get a slightly higher bonus than the roughly $8 million allotted to the top spot. The Tigers shouldn't let that impact their thought process as they weigh their options with the top pick.

Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

Should the Tigers go in a different direction, Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart would be a logical alternative. The Yellow Jackets highlighted his impressive offensive numbers:

In his mock draft on May 23, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter described Bart as "the most hyped collegiate catching prospect since Mike Zunino went No. 3 overall in 2012, and he's arguably the best all-around prospect at the position since Buster Posey."

In that sense, the San Francisco Giants would be the perfect home for Bart. Although Posey remains one of the best catchers in baseball, he turned 31 in March. Sooner or later, a full-time move to first base could be on the cards for the 2012 MVP.

Were they to get Bart, the Giants would have a natural replacement for Posey in a few years.

Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

In another era, MLB scouts might not be so high on the 5'8" Nick Madrigal, but MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince astutely noted height hasn't stopped Jose Altuve (5'6") and Dustin Pedroia (5'9") from winning the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

"I think people are recognizing that winners and big leaguers come in various sizes and fashions," Oregon State coach Pat Casey said. "[Madrigal] is going to be a big league player and a big league winner. He can do things in baseball, instinctively, that a lot of guys can't even dream of."

Madrigal is batting .406 and slugging .594 with three home runs and 32 RBI. The Beavers infielder suffered a hairline fracture in his hand in February, which kept him out for a big chunk of the 2018 season. That isn't the kind of injury, though, that should lead to any long-term concerns about his durability.

Madrigal is a solid hitter with the defense to match. If Bart isn't the first college position player off the board, then Madrigal will likely have the honor.

Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

A.J. Puk was a first-rounder in 2016, and Alex Faedo heard his name called in the first round of the 2017 draft. Brady Singer will make it three years in a row for Florida pitchers.

Singer has posted a 2.27 ERA and 11-1 record in 14 starts, and he's holding batters to a .188 average. According to MLB.com, Singer's fastball tops out at 96 mph, and the site grades his slider as a 60 on the 20-80 scale.

Neither Puk nor Faedo has moved the needle too much after being drafted. Faedo has a 3.35 ERA in nine starts in High-A ball, while Puk reached Double-A in 2017 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. Puk's injury is another example that even the most polished pitchers can run into the worst luck.

But that won't stop a team from taking Singer in the top five of the 2018 draft. He's unquestionably the second-best college pitcher behind Mize.