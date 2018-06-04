MLB Draft 2018: Selection Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Baseball Prospects

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 2018 MLB draft is set to begin on Monday night, with teams hoping to find the next superstars in the sport.

While baseball draftees don't often make the same type of immediate impact as in football or basketball, this class features several top college players who could quickly move through the minor leagues and star in the majors before too long.

The high school prospects on the board also possess plenty of upside, although they might be pushed further down the draft due to uncertainty.

The Detroit Tigers will select first after finishing 64-98 in 2017, but every team will have a chance to add talent to their organization on the first day of action.

2018 MLB Draft Order

First Round

1. Detroit Tigers

2. San Francisco Giants

3. Philadelphia Phillies

4. Chicago White Sox

5. Cincinnati Reds

6. New York Mets

7. San Diego Padres

8. Atlanta Braves

9. Oakland Athletics

10. Pittsburgh Pirates

11. Baltimore Orioles

12. Toronto Blue Jays

13. Miami Marlins

14. Seattle Mariners

15. Texas Rangers

16. Tampa Bay Rays

17. Los Angeles Angels

18. Kansas City Royals

19. St. Louis Cardinals

20. Minnesota Twins

21. Milwaukee Brewers

22. Colorado Rockies

23. New York Yankees

24. Chicago Cubs

25. Arizona Diamondbacks

26. Boston Red Sox

27. Washington Nationals

28. Houston Astros

29. Cleveland Indians

30. Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation Picks

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. Tampa Bay Rays

33. Kansas City Royals

34. Kansas City Royals

35. Cleveland Indians

Competitive Balance Round A

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Baltimore Orioles

38. San Diego Padres

39. Arizona Diamondbacks

40. Kansas City Royals

41. Cleveland Indians

42. Colorado Rockies

43. St. Louis Cardinals

Full order available at MLB.com.

Predicting Top Picks

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

Having one above-average pitch is enough to get attention from scouts. Having three of them could make you a can't-miss prospect.

Casey Mize has that repertoire, with the ability to get players out with both his fastball or slider. This doesn't even get to his splitter, which is nearly unhittable at times.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports noted his stuff makes him the clear top pick of the draft:

The right-hander has succeeded against some of the toughest competition in NCAA, shutting down SEC lineups on a weekly basis. He has kept it up so far in the postseason, striking out 11 in seven innings in an NCAA tournament win over Army.

This doesn't necessarily mean he will succeed in the majors, but there is less risk than other prospects.

With a high floor and high upside, the Tigers shouldn't pass on Mize.

2. San Francisco Giants: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

Joey Bart would have been a quality prospect based on his hitting ability alone, but being a power-hitting catcher is what puts him in consideration as the top overall pick.

The Georgia Tech product hit .359 with 16 home runs this season, via his team's official site, while using a swing that could help him succeed against any competition. With his strength and bat speed, there is plenty of reason to believe he will be an elite power hitter at the next level.

With catchers, there is normally a question about whether they will stick at the position, but that isn't a problem with Bart. The prospect is not only a solid receiver behind the plate, he also has a strong arm to throw out would-be base-stealers at a high rate.

Considering how hard it is to find a two-way player at this position, the Giants shouldn't let Bart get beyond the No. 2 pick.

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

Matt Ryerson/Associated Press

While scouts often want to project what type of players draft picks will be in the future, sometimes it's better to just take someone you know can succeed in big moments.

This applies to Brady Singer, who has been one of the top pitchers in the Florida rotation for the past two seasons.

The 6'5", 180-pound right-hander helped lead the Gators to a national championship last season alongside fellow first-round pick Alex Faedo. This year, he has been the team's undisputed ace and one of the most intimidating pitchers in the country.

He has a strong fastball-slider combination and a developing changeup, and hitters have had a tough time simply getting on base against him.

Singer is one of the safest picks in the draft and should be taken early Monday.

4. Chicago White Sox: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

Nick Madrigal might be the most intriguing player in the class. He has the talent and production to go No. 1 overall, but his size at 5'7", 160 pounds will undoubtedly hold him back.

The middle infielder has been one of the best players in college baseball since stepping on to the field at Oregon State, playing elite defense and hitting close to .400 for his career. However, there are questions about how he will be able to translate to the next level.

His lack of power will especially hurt his profile.

Still, his coach has a lot of faith in his ability to be a star going forward.

"Sometimes when you get high, high-ceiling guys or high-profile guys, you have to motivate them or look after them," Oregon State coach Pat Casey said, per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. "Not this guy. Zero maintenance. Great human being, good student. He'll be in the big leagues in one-and-a-half or two years. I get it, you've got to develop. But put him in a big league uniform, and he can play."

The White Sox or someone else could get a steal the further he falls down the draft.

5. Cincinnati Reds: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

High school pitchers like Carter Stewart or Matthew Liberatore could be selected by this point, but the Reds might also want to stay safe and continue the trend of proven college players.

Alec Bohm could be selected in the top five thanks to his ability as a pure hitter.

The Wichita State star is one of the best sluggers in the country and is capable of changing a game with one swing. This could allow him to not only succeed as a professional but possibly move up the ranks quickly.

Although there are questions about his fielding ability, his hitting alone is enough to make this a solid addition to the organization.