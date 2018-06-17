Carmella Beats Asuka, Retains Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Carmella became just the second Superstar to beat Asuka in a WWE singles match Sunday at Money in the Bank, as she successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Carmella got a helping hand from a returning James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth had Asuka and the WWE Universe at a loss for words when he appeared on the apron wearing one of Asuka's trademark masks and her entrance coat. The Chicago crowd then exploded when Ellsworth revealed himself:

With Asuka distracted, Carmella hit the Princess Kick for the win.

While Ellsworth's return was surprising, some weren't happy with the match as a whole:

After Carmella retained the title with a win over Charlotte Flair at Backlash, SmackDown general manager Paige announced she would have to face The Empress of Tomorrow at Money in the Bank.

Carmella held the Money in the Bank contract longer than any Superstar in WWE history, but she picked the right spot by successfully cashing in on Charlotte two nights after WrestleMania 34.

After Charlotte achieved arguably the greatest accomplishment in her career by ending Asuka's undefeated streak on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The IIconics attempted to make a name for themselves by targeting her on SmackDown Live.

That worked to Carmella's advantage and allowed her to become the new SmackDown women's champion.

Carmella took every opportunity to brag about beating The Queen, and her heel persona became even more insufferable when she essentially scored a clean victory over Charlotte at Backlash on May 6.

The Princess of Staten Island was oozing with confidence after getting past Charlotte, but Paige quickly threw a wrench in her plans by giving Asuka a title shot at Money in the Bank.

Despite her loss to Charlotte, Asuka is still arguably the most dominant and dangerous woman to ever step foot inside a WWE ring.

Carmella is still developing as an in-ring performer, and much of the success she had achieved leading up to Money in the Bank could be chalked up to resourcefulness and the willingness to scheme her way out of difficult situations.

Although she maintained her cocky attitude during the build toward Money in the Bank, Carmella showed at times she was concerned about what Asuka was capable of doing to her.

Sunday's bout looked like a mismatch on paper, which made for an intriguing dynamic in terms of Carmella being forced to find ways to survive against a more physical opponent.

Despite the odds being stacked against her, Carmella found a way to escape Money in the Bank with the title still in her possession.

It is likely she hasn't seen the last of Asuka, though, and that means her reign as SmackDown Women's champion may be operating on borrowed time.

