Russia vs. Saudi Arabia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Eyes across the planet will be on the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday, as host nation Russia get the FIFA World Cup under way against Saudi Arabia.

The first match of this competition is always an event to be savoured across the world, and the weight of pressure of an expectant country will fall on the shoulders of Russia. The preparation for the tournament hasn't been ideal for Stanislav Cherchesov's team, though.

Saudi Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi will hope his players can spring a shock in the Russian capital.

While there are more glamorous matches to come, this is not an occasion to be missed, as the World Cup gets under way in earnest. Here are the viewing details for the World Cup curtain-raiser.

Date: Thursday, June 14

Time: 4 p.m.

TV Info: FOX Sports (U.S.), ITV (UK)

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go (U.S.), ITV Hub (UK)

Team News

Russia Likely XI: Igor Akinfeev; Alexander Samedov, Vladimir Granat, Sergei Ignashevich, Fyodor Kudryashov, Yuri Zhirkov; Alexander Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zobnin; Alexei Miranchuk, Fyodor Smolov

Saudi Arabia Likely XI: Yasser Al Mosailem; Mohammed Al Breik, Omar Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Yasser Al Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al Jassim; Fahad Al Muwallad, Yaya Al-Shehri, Salem Al Dawsari; Mohammad Al Sahlawi

Preview

James Elsby/Getty Images

In World Cups gone by the host nation has endured mixed fortunes, with the pressure of the home backing either emboldening or inhibiting the team.

In 2002 South Korea soared into the semi-finals as a co-host, while in 2010 South Africa were unable to get beyond the group stages. Four years ago, Brazil performed well up until the semi-finals, before they wilted under the weight of a fanatical nation.

Russia will be given backing here, although it's difficult to know quite what to expect from the hosts, as fitness issues and disputes have prevented a seamless buildup. The big decision made by Cherchesov has been to not call up the experienced Igor Denisov after the pair previously fell out at Dynamo Moscow.

Journalist Artur Petrosyan believes the 34-year-old has been unlucky to miss out on selection for the World Cup:

Additionally, injuries to Georgi Dzhikiya and Viktor Vasin have robbed Cherchesov of two of his most dependable defenders.

It's further forward where Russia will hope to have an edge on their group rivals. Yuri Zhirkov and Alexander Samedov can provide a threat from wing-back positions, whereas Alan Dzagoev can make an impact off the bench.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The ace in the pack for the hosts may well turn out to be Golovin, who has proved himself as a major talent in 2017-18 with CSKA Moscow. Football writer Jonas Giaever summed up what he can offer:

Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent praised the performance of the Russian midfielders in CSKA's UEFA Europa League meeting with Arsenal:

Saudi Arabia aren't a side to be taken lightly, as they've showcased plenty of attributes to make it this far. However, having changed manager twice since they booked their place in Russia, it's difficult to know for sure what to expect from the Green Falcons.

They finished ahead of Australia in the AFC Third Round qualifying, with midfielder Nawaf Al Abed scoring five goals in Group B; unfortunately for the underdogs they will be without him at the finals.

Russia should do enough on opening night, though. With Uruguay and Egypt also in Group A, it's imperative points are put on the board early on. This game is unlikely to be the most free-flowing football match of the competition, but the result should delight the majority of spectators in the Luzhniki.

Prediction: Russia 2-0 Saudi Arabia