Stefon Diggs, Vikings Reportedly Finalizing 5-Year Contract Extension

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs has developed into a dangerous pass-catching threat for the Minnesota Vikings in the initial portion of his career, and the only NFL team he has known will keep him around significantly longer.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Diggs agreed to a five-year contract extension Tuesday that will keep him in Minnesota for the next six seasons.



The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling added that "Diggs’ deal is expected to be worth around $14 million a season, according to a NFL source, which would put his deal in line with recent contracts the Green Bay Packers gave Davante Adams and the Chicago Bears gave Allen Robinson."

The wide receiver was previously set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 campaign, per Spotrac.

Minnesota selected the University of Maryland product in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, and he wasted little time making an impact with 720 receiving yards and four touchdown catches as a rookie. He then followed with a career-best 903 receiving yards in his second year and turned the corner as a scoring threat in 2017 with a career-high eight touchdown catches to go with 849 receiving yards.

Diggs is just 24 years old and figures to have a bright future considering he has been a steady source of production with the speed to burn cornerbacks deep and the shiftiness to catch passes underneath and make defenders miss.

Diggs' value was plenty high after he hauled in a game-winning 61-yard touchdown catch in a divisional-round victory over the New Orleans Saints on the final play of the contest. It was a miraculous moment for the Vikings that underscored his ability to change a game with one explosive play.

The Vikings ensured he will be making those plays for them in the foreseeable future as they look to compete in the NFC North for years to come.

With Diggs and Adam Thielen in the fold, the Vikes will provide newly signed quarterback Kirk Cousins with one of the NFL's top duos at wide receiver.