World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Start Times and Predictions for all FIFA Fixtures

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany will look to become just the third nation to successfully defend a World Cup when they take to the pitches of Russia this summer.

Not since Brazil won the 1958 and 1962 editions of the tournament has the feat been accomplished, and they are the only side to win back-to-back World Cups other than Italy, who lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in 1934 and 1938.

Here is the complete TV schedule for this year's tournament (all times BST/ET), complete with score predictions: Group Stages Thursday 14 June 4 p.m./11 a.m. Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): ITV, Fox (1-0) Friday 15 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): BBC, FS1 (1-2)

4 p.m./11 a.m. Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): ITV, Fox (1-0)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Portugal vs. Spain (Group B): BBC, Fox (1-3) Saturday 16 June 11 a.m./6 a.m. France vs. Australia (Group C): BBC, FS1 (2-1)

2 p.m./9 a.m. Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): ITV, Fox (2-0)

5 p.m./12 p.m. Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): BBC, FS1 (0-2)

8 p.m./3 p.m. Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): ITV, FS1 (1-0) Sunday 17 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): ITV, Fox (1-0)

4 p.m./11 a.m. Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): BBC, FS1 (2-0)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): ITV, FS1 (4-1)

Monday 18 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): ITV, FS1 (1-0)

4 p.m./11 a.m. Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1 (3-0)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Tunisia vs. England (Group G): BBC, FS1 (0-1) Tuesday 19 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Colombia vs. Japan (Group H): BBC, FS1 (2-1)

4 p.m./11 a.m. Poland vs. Senegal (Group H): ITV, Fox (2-1)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Russia vs. Egypt (Group A): BBC, Fox (0-2) Wednesday 20 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Portugal vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, FS1 (1-0)

4 p.m./11 a.m. Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): BBC, Fox (4-1)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Spain (Group B): ITV, Fox (0-3) Thursday 21 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Denmark vs. Australia (Group C): ITV, FS1 (1-1)

4 p.m./11 a.m. France vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, Fox (3-0)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Argentina vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, Fox (2-1) Friday 22 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV, FS1 (2-0)

4 p.m./11 a.m. Nigeria vs. Iceland (Group D): BBC, Fox (0-2)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group E): BBC, Fox (1-1) Saturday 23 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): BBC, Fox (4-0)

4 p.m./11 a.m. South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): ITV, Fox (1-2)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): ITV, Fox (3-1)

Sunday 24 June 1 p.m./8 a.m. England vs Panama (Group G): BBC, FS1 (2-0)

4 p.m./11 a.m. Japan vs. Senegal (Group H): BBC, Fox (1-3)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Poland vs. Colombia (Group H): ITV, Fox (2-1) Monday 25 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): ITV, Fox (2-0)

3 p.m./10 a.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): ITV, FS1 (0-3)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): BBC, Fox (3-1)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): BBC, FS1 (1-1) Tuesday 26 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Denmark vs. France (Group C): ITV, Fox (1-2)

3 p.m./10 a.m. Australia vs. Peru (Group C): ITV, FS1 (1-0)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): BBC, Fox (1-3)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): BBC, FS1 (2-1) Wednesday 27 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): BBC, FS1 (0-2)

3 p.m./10 a.m. Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): BBC, Fox (0-1)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): ITV, Fox (1-3)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E): ITV, FS1 (2-0) Thursday 28 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Japan vs. Poland (Group H): BBC, Fox (0-1)

3 p.m./10 a.m. Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): BBC, FS1 (2-2)

7 p.m./2 p.m. England vs. Belgium (Group G): ITV, FS1 (1-2)

7 p.m./2 p.m. Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): ITV, Fox (0-1)

Round of 16 Saturday 30 June 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up: ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up: ITV, Fox

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up: ITV, Fox Predictions: France 2-0 Iceland, Uruguay 1-2 Portugal Sunday 1 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up: BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up: ITV, Fox

Predictions: Spain 3-1 Egypt, Argentina 2-0 Denmark Monday 2 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up: BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up: BBC, Fox

Prediction: Brazil 4-1 Sweden, Belgium 2-1 Senegal Tuesday 3 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up: ITV, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up: BBC, Fox

Prediction: Germany 3-0 Switzerland, Poland 1-2 England Quarter-finals Friday 6 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 49 vs. Winner match 50: BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 53 vs. Winner match 54: BBC, FS1

Prediction: France 2-1 Portugal a.e.t., Brazil 2-0 Belgium Saturday 7 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Winner match 55 vs. Winner match 56: ITV, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 51 vs. Winner match 52: ITV, Fox

Prediction: Germany 3-1 England, Spain 2-2 Argentina, Spain win on penalties Semi-finals Tuesday 10 July 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: ITV, Fox

Prediction: France 0-3 Brazil Wednesday 11 July 7 p.m./2 p.m. Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: BBC, Fox

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Germany

Third-place play-off Saturday 14 July 3 p.m./10 a.m. Loser match 61 vs. Loser match 62: ITV, Fox

Prediction: France 1-3 Germany Final Sunday 15 July 4 p.m./11 a.m. Winner match 61 vs. Winner match 62: BBC, ITV, Fox

Prediction: Brazil 0-1 Spain

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

At the 2014 World Cup, Spain were looking to defend their 2010 title and win their fourth international tournament in succession, having also won the UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

However, in a difficult group that contained Chile, the Netherlands and Australia, La Roja failed to reach the knockout phase and were thrashed 5-1 by the Dutch in their opening match.

Germany's group of Sweden, Mexico and South Korea is perhaps not quite as difficult, but it's nevertheless a tricky draw.

Manager Joachim Low's squad selection proved there is no room for sentiment in the German camp, with Mario Gotze—who scored the winning goal in the 2014 final—left out after a disappointing campaign for Borussia Dortmund.

Low explained his decision, per Goal:

Sandro Wagner was also left out, despite racking up 15 goals and six assists in all competitions this season—first at Hoffenheim and then as back-up to Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich after his January switch—and playing a key role in Germany's qualifying campaign, per OptaFranz:

The 30-year-old subsequently announced his retirement from international football following the snub and engaged in a war of words with Low, who criticised his reaction to the decision.

Wagner would have made a useful option thanks to his physicality and aerial prowess, aided by his 6'4" frame, but with Timo Werner supported by the likes of Thomas Muller and Marco Reus, Die Mannschaft will still be a force to be reckoned with in Russia.

They should be able to learn from Spain's example last time out and not only escape the groups, but at least go deep once again.