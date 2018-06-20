Anze Kopitar Wins 2018 Selke Trophy

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar won the 2018 Frank J. Selke Trophy at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

He beat out Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier for the honor annually awarded to the forward who excels most on defense.

Kopitar, 30, is now a two-time Selke Trophy winner after first taking home the hardware following the 2015-16 season.

Appearing in all 82 games for the Kings last season, Kopitar continued to shine as a stabilizing force as he led the team in average short-handed time on ice (two minutes, 10 seconds per game) and continued to own opponents in the faceoff circle.

In fact, Kopitar set new career highs with 983 faceoff wins while racking up 3.1 defensive point shares, according to Hockey Reference. The only players with higher marks were William Karlsson (3.5), Couturier (3.2) and Dustin Brown (3.2).

Needless to say, that was a resume worthy of some more hardware.