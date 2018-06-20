Anze Kopitar Wins 2018 Selke Trophy

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, of Slovenia, looks away in the final seconds against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Golden Knights won 1-0 to sweep the series in four games. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar won the 2018 Frank J. Selke Trophy at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. 

He beat out Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier for the honor annually awarded to the forward who excels most on defense. 

Kopitar, 30, is now a two-time Selke Trophy winner after first taking home the hardware following the 2015-16 season. 

Appearing in all 82 games for the Kings last season, Kopitar continued to shine as a stabilizing force as he led the team in average short-handed time on ice (two minutes, 10 seconds per game) and continued to own opponents in the faceoff circle. 

In fact, Kopitar set new career highs with 983 faceoff wins while racking up 3.1 defensive point shares, according to Hockey Reference. The only players with higher marks were William Karlsson (3.5), Couturier (3.2) and Dustin Brown (3.2). 

Needless to say, that was a resume worthy of some more hardware. 

Related

    Matthew Barzal Wins Calder Trophy

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Matthew Barzal Wins Calder Trophy

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Victor Hedman Wins 2018 Norris Trophy

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Victor Hedman Wins 2018 Norris Trophy

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Awards finalists, opponents talk about facing Kopitar, Doughty, Kings; awards odds

    Los Angeles Kings logo
    Los Angeles Kings

    Awards finalists, opponents talk about facing Kopitar, Doughty, Kings; awards odds

    via LA Kings Insider

    Los Angeles Kings Announce Preseason Schedule, First Game of Regular Season

    Los Angeles Kings logo
    Los Angeles Kings

    Los Angeles Kings Announce Preseason Schedule, First Game of Regular Season

    Jewels From The Crown
    via Jewels From The Crown