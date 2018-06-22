Keith Tkachuk's Son Brady Picked 4th by Senators in 2018 NHL Draft

Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators selected Boston University left winger Brady Tkachuk with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to the first-round choice:

Tkachuk tallied eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 40 games during his freshman season with the Terriers. He was previously part of the USA Hockey National Team development program.

The 18-year-old St. Louis native is the son of five-time NHL All-Star Keith Tkachuk and the brother of Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk told Gabrielle Turi of the BU News Service he planned to spend the offseason getting "a lot bigger, definitely stronger" to potentially compete against older professionals starting in the fall.

"I'd love to be on an NHL roster come October, if I'm ready," he said in May. "If I'm not ready, I'd love coming back to BU and have another year to develop."

He's got all the tools to eventually become a prototypical power forward, a lot like his dad, but it's going to take a couple of years for his body to mature so he can play that type of hockey in the NHL. So it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play another year or two in college.

That said, the Sens will likely at least give him an opportunity to force his way directly into the lineup during training camp and the preseason.

Ottawa finished 25th in goals per game last season, which figures to help his chances of making an immediate jump to the NHL.