5-Star C Trayce Jackson-Davis Commits to Indiana; 'They Went Above and Beyond'

Indiana University received a significant boost for its 2019 recruiting class Friday with a commitment from coveted center Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Corey Evans of Rivals confirmed the versatile playmaker's choice. Jackson-Davis, who hails from Greenwood, Indiana, spoke to Evans about his decision to commit to the Hoosiers:

"They have always shown how invested they are. They went above and beyond. They made sure that they were first to every event that I went to, every game, every practice and anytime that [they] could come see me, they made sure that they were the first to do so. They really showed how badly they really wanted me, and I also think that they need me, so it isn't just a place that wants but also a place that needs me."

Jackson-Davis is a 5-star prospect and the No. 16 overall player in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also rated as the No. 4 center and the second-best recruit in Indiana.

The rising star from Center Grove High School is not a prototypical center who only dominated the high school game because of a clear size and athletic advantage.

Yes, he's gifted athletically and can attack the rim with plenty of explosion, but he has also displayed a far more well-rounded skill set that has allowed him to become a top prospect. He defends the rim and has an offensive game that should eventually stretch to the three-point line consistently.

Jackson-Davis told Mike Miller of the Hoosier Sports Report in May that he plays with a chip on his shoulder despite the outside praise:

"The rankings don't mean nothing when you step in between the lines of the court. Some people just don't think you're that good, or that you don't deserve that, so you always have to play above your potential and all that stuff. People try to come at you and try to give you their best shot every game, so you always have to be on your A-game."

While it's hard to call anybody ranked inside the top 25 of a class "underrated," Jackson-Davis has the potential to become one of the five best players to emerge from the 2019 group. He's a special talent.

It's too soon to know how he'll fit in Indiana's plans as a freshman. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn a spot in the starting lineup right away, but his combination of offensive ability and high-octane style could make him an ideal bench weapon at first.

Either way, it's a terrific in-state addition by coach Archie Miller and the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis should make an immediate impact, regardless of the role.