Larry Nassar Victims to Receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2018 ESPYs

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2018

Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, center, is hugged after giving her victim impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. At right is Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Athletes who revealed sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18 in Los Angeles.

ESPN announced the choice Wednesday on Twitter:

In January, Eaton County judge Janice Cunningham said 265 victims of sexual abuse came forward and more than 150 provided impact statements during the sentencing phase of Nassar's three trials.

Among the accusers were high-profile U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber. 

Nassar received a 60-year federal sentence for child pornography and two sentences in Michigan counties with 40-year minimums on multiple counts of sexual abuse, amounting to a life sentence for his crimes.

The scandal led to leadership changes at both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

