World Cup Groups 2018: Fixtures, TV Schedule and Latest Odds

Russia will get the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage under way when the host nation meets Saudi Arabia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

The true showpiece matches of the group stage will come later, though, with Portugal's game against Spain in Group B an obvious highlight. And the holders Germany, among the favourites, take on Mexico in their Group F opener on Sunday.

Meanwhile, England's campaign could ignite or collapse when the Three Lions meet Group G heavyweights Belgium on June 28.

Here is the schedule for the group matches, per FIFA.com:

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Portugal vs. Spain (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia (Group C): 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1

Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Tunisia vs. England (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/ Fox Sports 1

Tuesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Japan (Group H): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Poland vs. Senegal (Group H): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Russia vs.v Egypt (Group A): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal v Morocco (Group B): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Uruguay v Saudi Arabia (Group A): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Iran vs. Spain (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV1/Fox

Thursday, June 21

Denmark vs. Australia (Group C): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV1/Fox Sports 1

France vs. Peru (Group C): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Argentina vs. Croatia (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Group E): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV1/Fox Sports 1

Nigeria vs. Iceland (Group D): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox

South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama (Group G): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Japan vs. Senegal (Group H): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Poland vs. Colombia (Group H): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Monday, June 25

Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 4/Fox Sports 1

Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET Fox

Tuesday, June 26

Denmark vs. France (Group C): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 4/Fox

Australia vs. Peru (Group C): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1

Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1

Wednesday, June 27

South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox

Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Fox Sports 1

Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 4/Fox Sports 1

Thursday, June 28

Japan vs. Poland (Group H): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Fox

England vs. Belgium (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 4/Fox

Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1

Here are the live-streaming links: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Fox Soccer MatchPass, fuboTV

Here are the latest odds to win the trophy, per Andrew Avery of OddsShark:

Brazil +400

Germany +475

Spain +650

France +700

Argentina +900

Belgium +1100

England +1600

Portugal +2200

Uruguay +2800

Croatia +3500

Colombia +4500

Russia +6000

Poland +8000

Mexico +10000

Denmark +10000

Switzerland +10000

Senegal +15000

Peru +15000

Serbia +15000

Sweden +20000

Egypt +20000

Nigeria +25000

Iceland +30000

Japan +30000

Costa Rica +50000

Australia +50000

Iran +50000

Morocco +50000

South Korea +50000

Tunisia +50000

Panama +100000

Saudi Arabia +100000

Portugal vs. Spain: Group B, June 15

Two of the strongest teams involved will each have the chance to lay down a marker on the tournament's second day. Spain, the winners in 2010, were humbled four years ago when they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Things should be different this time thanks to the immense quality in La Roja's ranks. Attacking midfielders David Silva, Isco and Marco Asensio can unlock any defence involved in the competition.

However, Spain's preparations were disrupted somewhat by the sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui. He was dismissed on Wednesday after agreeing to take over at Real Madrid, with Fernando Hierro assuming his role with the national team, per BBC Sport.

Hierro's challenge will be to come up with a plan to contain Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at 33, the Portugal icon is still a free-scoring menace, one who will receive ample support from quality midfielders Joao Moutinho and Bernardo Silva.

Paulo Duarte/Associated Press

The latter could end up being one of the stars of the tournament.

Whoever wins this game at Sochi's Fisht Stadium will surely have a grip on Group B they won't relinquish.

Germany vs. Mexico: Group F, June 17

Germany's chances of retaining the trophy won't be helped by the quality of the competition in Group F. Aside from Mexico, the holders must also face Sweden and South Korea.

Getting past El Tri first will be no easy task. Mexico possess several match-winners in attacking areas, including Benfica forward Raul Jiminez, Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela and PSV Eindhoven frontman Hirving Lozano.

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The presence of Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado in midfield, along with LA Galaxy star Giovani Dos Santos, means Vela and Co. won't lack for steady supply.

Supplying the forward line has never been a problem for this generation of German players. Not when coach Joachim Low can call on Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos, Arsenal maestro Mesut Ozil and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.

Germany's ingenuity in the middle is matched by their pace out wide, with Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt and Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain capable of turning matches in an instant.

Up front, Bayern Munich man Thomas Muller will be joined by rising star Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig striker has been a revelation this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions at club level.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Mexico have motivation for revenge having lost 4-1 to Germany in the semi-final of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Sochi.

Recent history should give one of the more enticing matches of the group stage an extra edge.

England vs. Belgium: Group G, June 28

England and Belgium will have already both played Tunisia and Panama by the time they meet in Kaliningrad. Both nations should be confident of qualifying, but top spot in the group will still be available.

It means England will get a chance to cope with players they know well, since Belgium are loaded with Premier League stars. Chief among them is Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

His creative influence took the Citizens to the league title this season and was recognised with a new award, per Sky Sports Statto:

England must rely on their own midfield, featuring Tottenham Hotspur duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier, to swarm on De Bruyne and snuff out his attempts to find Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The winner here will build significant confidence and momentum ahead of the last 16.