World Cup Groups 2018: Fixtures, TV Schedule and Latest Odds

World Cup Groups 2018: Fixtures, TV Schedule and Latest OddsJune 14, 2018
Russia will get the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage under way when the host nation meets Saudi Arabia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
The true showpiece matches of the group stage will come later, though, with Portugal's game against Spain in Group B an obvious highlight. And the holders Germany, among the favourites, take on Mexico in their Group F opener on Sunday.
Meanwhile, England's campaign could ignite or collapse when the Three Lions meet Group G heavyweights Belgium on June 28.
Here is the schedule for the group matches, per FIFA.com:
Thursday, June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Group A): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Friday, June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Portugal vs. Spain (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Saturday, June 16
France vs. Australia (Group C): 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1
Sunday, June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1
Monday, June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1
Belgium vs. Panama (Group G): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Tunisia vs. England (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/ Fox Sports 1
Tuesday, June 19
Colombia vs. Japan (Group H): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Poland vs. Senegal (Group H): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Russia vs.v Egypt (Group A): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Wednesday, June 20
Portugal v Morocco (Group B): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Uruguay v Saudi Arabia (Group A): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Iran vs. Spain (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV1/Fox
Thursday, June 21
Denmark vs. Australia (Group C): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV1/Fox Sports 1
France vs. Peru (Group C): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Argentina vs. Croatia (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Friday, June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Group E): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ITV1/Fox Sports 1
Nigeria vs. Iceland (Group D): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Serbia vs. Switzerland (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Saturday, June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox
South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Sunday, June 24
England vs. Panama (Group G): 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Japan vs. Senegal (Group H): 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Poland vs. Colombia (Group H): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Monday, June 25
Uruguay vs. Russia (Group A): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Group A): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 4/Fox Sports 1
Spain vs. Morocco (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Iran vs. Portugal (Group B): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET Fox
Tuesday, June 26
Denmark vs. France (Group C): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 4/Fox
Australia vs. Peru (Group C): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1
Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1
Wednesday, June 27
South Korea vs. Germany (Group F): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox
Mexico vs. Sweden (Group F): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Fox Sports 1
Serbia vs. Brazil (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Group E): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 4/Fox Sports 1
Thursday, June 28
Japan vs. Poland (Group H): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET BBC One/Fox Sports 1
Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Fox
England vs. Belgium (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 4/Fox
Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET ITV 1/Fox Sports 1
Here are the live-streaming links: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Fox Soccer MatchPass, fuboTV
Here are the latest odds to win the trophy, per Andrew Avery of OddsShark:
- Brazil +400
- Germany +475
- Spain +650
- France +700
- Argentina +900
- Belgium +1100
- England +1600
- Portugal +2200
- Uruguay +2800
- Croatia +3500
- Colombia +4500
- Russia +6000
- Poland +8000
- Mexico +10000
- Denmark +10000
- Switzerland +10000
- Senegal +15000
- Peru +15000
- Serbia +15000
- Sweden +20000
- Egypt +20000
- Nigeria +25000
- Iceland +30000
- Japan +30000
- Costa Rica +50000
- Australia +50000
- Iran +50000
- Morocco +50000
- South Korea +50000
- Tunisia +50000
- Panama +100000
- Saudi Arabia +100000
Portugal vs. Spain: Group B, June 15
Two of the strongest teams involved will each have the chance to lay down a marker on the tournament's second day. Spain, the winners in 2010, were humbled four years ago when they failed to progress beyond the group stage.
Things should be different this time thanks to the immense quality in La Roja's ranks. Attacking midfielders David Silva, Isco and Marco Asensio can unlock any defence involved in the competition.
However, Spain's preparations were disrupted somewhat by the sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui. He was dismissed on Wednesday after agreeing to take over at Real Madrid, with Fernando Hierro assuming his role with the national team, per BBC Sport.
Hierro's challenge will be to come up with a plan to contain Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at 33, the Portugal icon is still a free-scoring menace, one who will receive ample support from quality midfielders Joao Moutinho and Bernardo Silva.
The latter could end up being one of the stars of the tournament.
Whoever wins this game at Sochi's Fisht Stadium will surely have a grip on Group B they won't relinquish.
Germany vs. Mexico: Group F, June 17
Germany's chances of retaining the trophy won't be helped by the quality of the competition in Group F. Aside from Mexico, the holders must also face Sweden and South Korea.
Getting past El Tri first will be no easy task. Mexico possess several match-winners in attacking areas, including Benfica forward Raul Jiminez, Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela and PSV Eindhoven frontman Hirving Lozano.
The presence of Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado in midfield, along with LA Galaxy star Giovani Dos Santos, means Vela and Co. won't lack for steady supply.
Supplying the forward line has never been a problem for this generation of German players. Not when coach Joachim Low can call on Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos, Arsenal maestro Mesut Ozil and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.
Germany's ingenuity in the middle is matched by their pace out wide, with Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt and Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain capable of turning matches in an instant.
Up front, Bayern Munich man Thomas Muller will be joined by rising star Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig striker has been a revelation this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions at club level.
Mexico have motivation for revenge having lost 4-1 to Germany in the semi-final of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Sochi.
Recent history should give one of the more enticing matches of the group stage an extra edge.
England vs. Belgium: Group G, June 28
England and Belgium will have already both played Tunisia and Panama by the time they meet in Kaliningrad. Both nations should be confident of qualifying, but top spot in the group will still be available.
It means England will get a chance to cope with players they know well, since Belgium are loaded with Premier League stars. Chief among them is Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
His creative influence took the Citizens to the league title this season and was recognised with a new award, per Sky Sports Statto:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
.@DeBruyneKev won the inaugural ‘Playmaker of the Year’ award as the leading PL assist maker. The top 4 assist makers in 2017-18 all came from @ManCity: 16 - K. De Bruyne 15 - L. Sane 11 - D. Silva 11 - R. Sterling #PL https://t.co/DdNefPKH0d
England must rely on their own midfield, featuring Tottenham Hotspur duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier, to swarm on De Bruyne and snuff out his attempts to find Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.
The winner here will build significant confidence and momentum ahead of the last 16.
World Cup Live: Countdown to Opening Ceremony