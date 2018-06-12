World Cup Bracket 2018: Favourites, Projections, Fixtures and More

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Since winning the FIFA World Cup in 2014, Germany have continued their irresistible form and are among the favourites for glory again four years on in Russia.

Manager Joachim Low boasts one of the deepest and most talented squads at the finals, with the world champions able to call upon class in all areas of the field. There's no doubt the German juggernaut will again be difficult to halt.

Their main rivals are likely to come in the form of Spain, Brazil and France, nations that all boast prestige in this competition having won relatively recent editions. Meanwhile, Belgium and Argentina look like potential dark horses.

Here's a look at those nations tipped for success at the tournament, how they're likely to get on in the final stages and a closer analysis of a couple of teams with the potential to make it to the final in Moscow on July 15.

Predicted Latter Stages

Uruguay vs. Portugal

Russia vs. Spain

France vs. Croatia

Argentina vs. Denmark

Brazil vs. Mexico

Germany vs. Serbia

England vs. Poland

Belgium vs. Colombia

World Cup Outright Odds

Germany: 9-2

Brazil: 19-4

Spain: 6-1

France: 13-2

Argentina: 19-2

Belgium: 12-1

England: 18-1

Uruguay: 25-1

Tournament odds available in full courtesy of OddsShark

Germany

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

While Low may have lost some stalwarts since the last competition, Germany's squad again looks formidable ahead of the Russia showpiece.

Players such as Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm may have had bundles of experience that aided their triumph in Brazil four years ago, but the introduction of a crop of young talent, including Joshua Kimmich and Timo Werner, has refreshed the team.

Werner will be seeking to fill the void left by Klose at the point of the attack, and despite a hit-and-miss season with RB Leipzig, he's in a goalscoring groove with the national team, per Squawka Football:

While there will be some exciting talent ready to make their mark on the World Cup stage for the first time, what makes this Germany team so special is the number of winners it already has.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng have been regulars at this level for a long time, while Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Mesut Ozil are exceptional technicians in midfield.

There's also Marco Reus, who has missed the previous two major tournaments with injury issues.

Tom Coast of Sport Witness wants to see him involved:

They are going to be difficult to beat once again, as there are no weak areas in the squad. However, the 2018 World Cup will end at the semi-final stage for Germany.

Brazil

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Four years ago, the Selecao had their dreams of a World Cup win dashed on home soil in the most brutal fashion by Germany.

Without star attacker Neymar and centre-back Thiago Silva, Brazil were run ragged by the eventual winners in the semi-final, losing 7-1 in one of the most extraordinary results in modern football.

This year, Brazil appear better equipped for glory, with manager Tite able to call upon many world-class footballers after a fantastic qualifying campaign.

It's a group plenty are desperate to be involved in, including Corinthians full-back Fagner, per ESPN FC:

In the CONMEBOL qualifying section, the Selecao were the dominant force, as they accumulated 41 points to finish 10 points clear of their nearest rivals. Under Tite, they've added some traditional samba flair to the robustness that frustrated so many when Dunga was in charge.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

While Neymar is the player the team will be built around, there's a stunning supporting cast. Either Gabriel Jesus or Roberto Firmino will lead the line, while Willian and Douglas Costa both enjoyed excellent campaigns at club level.

The creator-in-chief is likely to be Philippe Coutinho. As noted by journalist Kieran Canning, despite moving clubs in midseason, he has been excellent:

Brazil also have strength in defence, with goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson both proving this season they're exceptional. While the absence of Dani Alves is a big blow, they boast all the qualities needed to be crowned world champions for a sixth time.