World Cup 2018 Odds for Favorites, Sleepers and Every Squad

Germany are favourites to defend their crown at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which kicks off on Thursday before the title-holders open their tournament against Group F rivals Mexico on Sunday.

Joachim Low's men beat Argentina to the title in 2014, but La Albiceleste are back as fourth-favourites as Lionel Messi enters what could be his last chance at clinching the ultimate prize in football.

Meanwhile, South American stars Brazil follow Die Mannschaft as joint-favourites and are hoping to avenge their semi-final humiliation from four years ago, when they lost 7-1 to the eventual winners.

A tournament host hasn't won the World Cup since France were triumphant on their own soil in 1998, posing bad omens for Russia, while Group G contenders Belgium will be considered one dark horse to keep an eye on.

OddsShark provided a breakdown of odds on some of the leading 2018 World Cup favourites, along with some of the long shots in the field:

2018 World Cup Groups

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Croatia, Nigeria Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia



Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, Korea Republic



Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

England Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Favourites and Sleeper Stakes

Much of the World Cup's title focus has been pinned on Germany and Brazil in preparation for the trip to Russia, with the 2014 semi-final foes touted for a potential rematch in the final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

But Germany are attempting to win back-to-back World Cups, a feat managed only twice in 20 tournaments, and Didier Deschamps' France side may have something to say about who the best team in Europe is.

Though Les Bleus are some way off Germany in the overall stakes, the continental odds aren't as one-sided:

Deschamps' side are blossoming at the right time and were gifted arguably the easiest draw of any Pot 1 team. They should breeze past Group C opponents Denmark, Australia and Peru, and it bodes well that the most difficult-looking of that trio, the Danes, are last in their pool fixture list.

That's without mentioning the depth of talent in the French ranks at present, and Fox Sports presenter Daniel Garb highlighted some notable omissions:

The road to the final won't be an easy one for Germany in the best-case scenario, but what could make their path a lot more treacherous would be for them to slip up in their first task: Coming out on top of Group F.

Sweden and South Korea have their charms but perhaps not the same genuine threat as Mexico, who have developed well under manager Juan Carlos Osorio.

Despite this, FiveThirtyEight pointed to evidence Low's men should command their pool with relative comfort:

El Tri have lost three times in their last 14 matches, of which only one has come in their last five. Recent results include a 3-3 draw against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Poland.

Mexico have also kept clean sheets in three of their last four and have a squad that's targeted centrally around experience, which should work to their advantage in a tournament such as this.

As for those lurking contenders hoping to mimic Costa Rica's quarter-final run of four years ago or South Korea's against-the-odds quest to the semis in 2002, Senegal could pack the potential to stage a surprise or two.

Aside from hosts Russia, Poland are the Pot 1 team almost any other nation would have liked to draw. With that duo, Colombia and Japan, Group G has a strong baseline average but no overwhelming favourite, and Senegal's squad isn't without its stars:

Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly are the world-class stars of the bunch in attack and defence, respectively, but the Lions of Teranga also have a rocksteady midfield corps in the likes of Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate and Alfred Ndiaye.

Throw into that assortment the attacking flair of players like Keita Balde Diao, M'Baye Niang and Moussa Sow, and both Poland and Colombia could find genuine competition for the top spot. Senegal are plus-15000 to win the entire competition.